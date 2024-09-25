Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Erik ten Hag worried about risk of injuries in congested schedule ahead

Erik ten Hag worried about risk of injuries in congested schedule ahead

Manchester City midfielder Rodri limped out of Sunday's English Premier League clash with Arsenal because of a knee injury.

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

AP Manchester (England)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has warned of more injuries to top soccer players because of a growing number of games on their schedule.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri limped out of Sunday's English Premier League clash with Arsenal because of a knee injury. Meanwhile, other top players Kevin De Bruyne and Martin Odegaard have been sidelined in the season's early weeks.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Rodri's injury came days after he voiced concerns about an increasingly congested schedule and said players were close to taking strike action.
Ten Hag, speaking ahead of United's Europa League match against FC Twente, said too much is being asked of players.
 
There are too many games. It's clear. Too many competitions," he said on Tuesday. "For the top players, they are overloaded and this is not good for football. In the end of the day, it's maybe good for commercial, but there is a limit.
It's almost unavoidable that players get injured because of the overload from so many games.

More From This Section

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Cherian leads India's challenge to qualify for 1st AFC U-20 Asian Cup

Everton Football Club

Everton joins long list of Premier League football clubs owned by Americans

Manchester City vs Arsenal FC

Premier League: Arsenal get under City's skin amid 'dark arts' accusations

football

US home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarters to be in St. Louis

Football, soccer

Record turnout of disabled fans expected at Champions League match in Spain

City are still to confirm the full extent of Rodri's injury after he was photographed in Spain, where he was reportedly undergoing tests.
British media reported there were fears the Spain international has suffered an ACL injury and is set for a long-term absence. City has not publicly commented on the reports.
Last week, City manager Pep Guardiola said it was up to players to force a change following the growing dispute over the congested schedule.
The Champions League has been expanded this season with two more games in the new-look group stage. Next year's expanded Club World Cup will be a 32-team event for the first time, up from seven. It is slated for the offseason for many major leagues in June-July.
That has prompted a legal challenge from players' unions. World players union FIFPRO has raised concerns about the increasing physical and mental demands on players.
But, the competition has been welcomed by the European Club Association, which represents the continent's top clubs, including United and City.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Manchester United vs FC Twente

Europa League 2024: Manchester United vs Twente live match time, streaming

Alisson Becker

Liverpool FC sets target for Alisson's return from hamstring injury

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, live time, telecast and streaming

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Manchester City midfielder Rodri in Spain for tests on injured knee

football

Football pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

Topics : football Manchester United

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon