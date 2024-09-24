Record turnout of disabled fans expected at Champions League match in Spain

A Champions League match next month between Atletico Madrid and Lille could see a record number of fans with disabilities in the stands.

The Spanish club has teamed up with AccessibAll, a group promoting better access to sport for disabled fans, with the aim of breaking the record for the highest number of supporters with disabilities attending a soccer match.

Atletico hosts Lille on Oct. 23 at the Civitas Metropolitano stadium.

The initiative, which has the support of Spanish authorities, "aims to further enhance inclusivity in football, making it easier for disabled fans to experience the joy of attending live matches, AccessibAll said in a statement.