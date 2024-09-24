Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Football pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

Football pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

In the capital, the London Fire Brigade said emergency responders received some 350 flood-related calls. The service said these included rescuing people trapped in cars.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

AP London
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A soccer pitch in London collapsed and other parts of the United Kingdom were submerged by flash floods Monday after some areas saw a month's worth of rainfall in 24 hours.
Roads were closed, some train lines in London were suspended and dozens of people reported their houses being submerged as parts of central and southern England saw about 60 to 80 millimeters (2 to 3 inches of rainfall. A few locations were expected to be hit by more than 120 mm (4.7 inches) of rain, weather forecasters said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the capital, the London Fire Brigade said emergency responders received some 350 flood-related calls. The service said these included rescuing people trapped in cars, assisting people from their homes and responding to flooding in underground train stations, roadways, homes and businesses.
 
At the Cherry Red Records Stadium, AFC Wimbledon's soccer pitch, heavy rains appeared to have left a sinkhole in the pitch, resulting in the cancellation of a match scheduled on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Everton Football Club

Everton joins long list of Premier League football clubs owned by Americans

Manchester City vs Arsenal FC

Premier League: Arsenal get under City's skin amid 'dark arts' accusations

football

US home leg of CONCACAF Nations League quarters to be in St. Louis

Football, soccer

Record turnout of disabled fans expected at Champions League match in Spain

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona's Ter Stegen set for a long absence after serious knee injury

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon