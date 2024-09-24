Business Standard
ISL 2024: Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC, live time, telecast and streaming

Coming from a 3-0 defeat against Sunil Chhetri's Bengaluru FC away from home, bottom-placed Hyderabad will be looking to get their first win of the season when they travel to Delhi.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Following two consecutive wins in the Indian Super League 2024-25 season, Punjab FC are gearing up for another home match against Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on September 25.

Punjab’s recent 2-1 victory over Odisha FC propelled them into the top three, trailing Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC on goal difference. However, Hyderabad FC presents a formidable challenge, and the Shers will be relying on strong home support to secure another crucial win.
Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC head-to-head
 
Both sides met twice last year in the league, with the first match ending in a 1-1 draw. Punjab went on to claim a 2-0 victory in the second encounter between the two and are ahead in terms of head-to-head.

Punjab FC team news
 

While the absence of skipper Luka Majcen will still be felt in the lineup, the Shers won't be changing their playing 11, which took a 2-1 home win against Odisha last time around.

Hyderabad FC team news
 
The team, which featured an all-Indian playing 11 last time against Bengaluru, may see a shift in players as there were seven debutants in the first game for coach Thangboi Singto’s men.

Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC Playing 11
 
Punjab FC playing 11 (probables): Ravi Kumar, Ivan Novoselec, Nikhil Prabhu, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Vinit Rai, Ashish Pradhan, Filip Mrzljak, Abhishek Singh, Ezequiel Vidal, Nihal Sudeesh, Mushaga Bakenga.

Hyderabad FC playing 11 (probables): Laxmikant Kattimani, Hussain Parray Sajad, Alex Saji, Mohammed Rafi, Jeremy Zohminghlua, Abhijith Pa, Abdul Rabeeh, Aron Vanlalrinchhana, Ramhlunchhunga, Lalchhanhima Sailo, Makan Winkle Chothe.

Indian Super League 2024 Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC live match timings and streaming details


When will Punjab FC play their Indian Super League 2024 match against Hyderabad FC?
The match between Punjab FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on September 25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC begin in the Indian Super League 2024 in India?
The match will be starting at 7.30 pm in India.

Where will the live telecast of Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC be available?
The live telecast of Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will the live streaming of Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC be available?
The live streaming of Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC will be available on the SonyLIV app.

Topics : football Indian Super League sports

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

