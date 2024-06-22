Business Standard
Euro 2024: Georgia get first point in a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic

Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for handball

Georgia vs Czech Republic Euro 2024

AP Hamburg (Germany)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Georgia earned its first-ever point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic at Euro 2024 here on Saturday.
Video reviews were in the spotlight as the Czechs had a goal for Adam Hlozek disallowed for hand ball.
Georgia, the only team making its debut at Euro 2024, then took the lead with a Georges Mikautadze penalty given for hand ball by Czech defender Robin Hranec.
The Czech team got back into the game when a header rebounded off the post and Patrik Schick scored with his chest. Schick went off with a calf injury soon after.
Georgia could have won but Saba Lobjanidze shot narrowly over the bar with the last kick of the game on a counterattack.
The draw means that both teams almost certainly require a win in their last group games to qualify for the knockout stages.
Turkey and Portugal are the other two teams in Group F and they will meet later tonight.

Topics : UEFA European Championship Georgia football

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 10:00 PM IST

