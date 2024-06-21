Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs France live kick-off time (IST), streaming

In Group D match of European Championships 2024 (Euro Cup 2024) , Kylian Mbappe's France will clash with the Netherlands at Leipzig Stadium at 12:30 AM IST on June 22. France has won seven of the teams' last eight meetings, including home and away victories in qualifying.

The buildup of France vs Netherlands football match has been overshadowed by speculation about whether France star Kylian Mbappe can play after breaking his nose in the opening win over Austria. Here is what to know about the match:

France vs Netherlands match facts

Mbappe broke his nose when his face collided with Austria defender Kevin Danso's shoulder on Monday. Blood stained his white France jersey. If he plays on Friday, he will need to wear a mask, but it remains uncertain. Mbappe returned to light training on Wednesday.

If he plays, the France captain will hope to score at a Euro Cup at the sixth attempt. He has 47 goals in 80 games for France, including 12 in qualifying for the Euros, but he is yet to score in five games at the continental tournament.

France and the Netherlands are level on three points in Group D. The Dutch came from behind to beat Poland 2-1, and France needed an own goal to beat Austria 1-0.

France defeated the Netherlands 4-0 at home and 2-1 away in qualifying. The Dutch were group runners-up.

The Dutch won their three group games in the last edition, then lost to the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

France won Euro 1984 as host, then with Didier Deschamps as captain, Euro 2000 after he captained the team to the World Cup title as host in 1998. Deschamps took over as France's coach in 2012, leading France to another World Cup title in 2018.

France's biggest question mark is Mbappé. Deschamps was due to give an injury update on Thursday.

Netherlands midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners were ruled out with injuries before the tournament.

France vs Netherlands key stats to look forward

France has won 15 of the teams' 30 previous meetings, with the Dutch winning 11. The Dutch have scored more goals in those games; 57 to 53.

In the last four major tournaments – World Cups and European Championships – France has reached the final in three. The exception was the 2021 Euros, where Deschamps' team went out to Switzerland on penalties in the first knockout stage after squandering a two-goal lead with nine minutes remaining.

France defeated Gibraltar 14-0 for a new European Championship qualifying record and the country's biggest win.

Netherlands vs France Head-to-head

Matches: 30

Netherlands Won: 11

France Won: 16

Drawn: 3

France vs Netherlands Starting XI prediction Netherlands Probable line-up France probable line-up 1Bart Verbruggen 16Mike Maignan 22Denzel Dumfries 17William Saliba 6Stefan de Vrij 22Theo Hernandez 5Nathan Ake 4Dayot Upamecano 4Virgil van Dijk 5Jules Kounde 7Xavi Simons 13N'Golo Kante 24Jerdy Schouten 11Ousmane Dembele 16Joey Veerman 14Adrien Rabiot 14Tijjani Reijnders 7Antoine Griezmann 11Cody Gakpo 15Marcus Thuram 10Memphis Depay 9Olivier Giroud

Euro Cup 2024: Netherlands vs France live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Netherlands vs France match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Netherlands vs France football match will take place on June 22 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Netherlands vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Netherlands vs France football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 22.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Netherlands vs France Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Netherlands vs France match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Netherlands vs France match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Netherlands vs France match in India.