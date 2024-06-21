Euro to FIFA World Cup: Fastest goals scored in international, club history

Gavin Stokes scored the fastest goal in the history of football when he found the back of the net in just 2.1 seconds during Maryhill vs Clyderbank football in 2017 Super League.
|Fastest Goals in Football History
|Rank
|Goalscorer
|Fixture
|League
|Result
|Year
|Time
|1
|Gavin Stokes
|Maryhill vs Clydebank
|Superleague Division One (Scotland)
|3-0
|2017
|2.1 seconds
|2
|Vuk Bakic
|GSP Polet vs FK Dorcol
|Serbian 2 League
|4-1
|2012
|2.2 seconds
|3
|Ryan Hall
|Croydon FC vs Cockfosters
|London Senior Trophy
|3-0
|2024
|2.31 seconds
|4
|Jack Lyons
|Rusthall vs Chatham Town
|FA Youth Cup
|5-2
|2023
|2.52 seconds
|5
|Marc Burrows
|Cowes Sports Reserves vs Eastleigh Reserves
|Harwood-Vauxhall Isle of Wight Saturday League
|5-3
|2004
|2.56 seconds
|6
|Ricardo Olivera
|Rio Negro Capital vs Soriano Interior
|Uruguay Amatuer Cup
|1-1
|1998
|2.8 seconds
|7
|Fred
|America Mineiro vs Vila Nova
|Campeonato Mineiro (Brazil)
|1-5
|2003
|3.17 seconds
|8
|Colin Cowperthwaite
|Barrow vs Kettering Town
|Southern League Premier Division Central
|4-0
|1979
|3.55 seconds
|9
|Richard Wetton
|Oakwood vs Lingfield
|Peter Bentley Challenge Cup
|2-6
|2017
|3.57 seconds
|10
|Bart van der Veer
|LTC vs Oeverzwaluwen
|Eerste Klasse (The Netherlands)
|2-4
|2014
|3.6 seconds
Who scored fastest goal in European Championship (Euro Cup) history?
Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history when he found the back of the net in the 23rd second against Italy in Euro Cup 2024 on June 16.
Bajrami broke the 20-year-old record held by Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko during 2004 Euro Cup on June 20 against Greece.
|Fastest Goal in Euro Cup history
|Rank
|Goalscorer
|Goalscorer country
|Fixture
|Year and Date
|Result (Winner)
|Time
|1
|Nedim Bajrami
|Albania
|Italy vs Albania
|15th June 2024
|2-1 (Italy)
|23 seconds
|2
|Dmitri Kirichenko
|Russia
|Russia vs Greece
|20th June 2004
|(2-1) Russia
|1 minute 7 seconds
|3
|Emil Forsberg
|Sweden
|Sweden vs Poland
|23rd June 2021
|(3-2) Sweden
|1 minute 22 seconds
|4
|Yussuf Poulsen
|Denmark
|Denmark vs Belgium
|17th June 2021
|(2-1) Belgium
|1 minute 39 seconds
|5
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Poland vs Portugal
|30th June 2016
|Portugal win penalties
|1 minute 40 seconds
Who scored fastest goal in International football history?
Lukas Podolski scored the fastest goal in international football history.
Who scored fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history?
Turkey's Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history.
|Top 10 fastest goal in international football
|Player name
|Time
|Match
|Year
|Competition
|Lukas Podolski
|6 seconds
|Germany vs Ecuador
|2013
|International Friendly
|Christian Benteke
|8.1 seconds
|Belgium vs Gibraltar
|2016
|World Cup Qualifiers
|Davide Gualtieri
|8.3 seconds
|England vs San Marino
|1993
|World Cup Qualifiers
|Paul Onuachu
|9 seconds
|Nigeria vs Egypt
|2019
|International Friendly
|Hakan Sukur
|10.8 seconds
|South Korea vs Turkey
|2002
|World Cup
|Diego Souza
|12 seconds
|Australia vs Brazil
|2017
|International friendly
|Alex Morgan (Women's football)
|12 seconds
|USA vs Costa Rica
|2016
|Olympics Qualifiers
|M. Vijayan
|12 seconds
|India vs Bhutan
|1999
|SAF Games
|Yan Naing Oo
|13 seconds
|India vs Myanmar
|2017
|AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
|Neymar
|14 seconds
|Brazil vs Honduras
|2016
|Rio Olympics
|Fastest goals in FIFA World Cup history
|Rank
|Player (Country)
|Time
|Opponent
|FIFA World Cup edition
|1
|Hakan Sukur (Turkey)
|11 seconds
|South Korea
|Japan/South Korea 2002
|2
|Vaclav Masek (Czech Republic)
|16 seconds
|Mexico
|Chile 1962
|3
|Ernst Lehner (Germany)
|24 seconds
|Austria
|Italy 1934
|4
|Bryan Robson (England)
|27 seconds
|France
|Spain 1982
|5
|Clint Dempsey (USA)
|30 seconds
|Ghana
|Brazil 2014
|6
|Emile Veinante (France)
|35 seconds
|Belgium
|France 1938
|7
|Arne Nyberg (Sweden)
|35 seconds
|Hungary
|France 1938
|8
|Bernard Lacombe (France)
|37 seconds
|Italy
|Argentina 1978
|9
|Florian Albert (Hungary)
|50 seconds
|Bulgaria
|Chile 1962
|10
|Adalbert Desu (Romania)
|50 seconds
|Peru
|Uruguay 1930