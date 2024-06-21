Football key stats: Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history when he found the back of the net in the 23rd second against Italy in Euro Cup 2024 on June 16.





Fastest Goals in Football History Rank Goalscorer Fixture League Result Year Time 1 Gavin Stokes Maryhill vs Clydebank Superleague Division One (Scotland) 3-0 2017 2.1 seconds 2 Vuk Bakic GSP Polet vs FK Dorcol Serbian 2 League 4-1 2012 2.2 seconds 3 Ryan Hall Croydon FC vs Cockfosters London Senior Trophy 3-0 2024 2.31 seconds 4 Jack Lyons Rusthall vs Chatham Town FA Youth Cup 5-2 2023 2.52 seconds 5 Marc Burrows Cowes Sports Reserves vs Eastleigh Reserves Harwood-Vauxhall Isle of Wight Saturday League 5-3 2004 2.56 seconds 6 Ricardo Olivera Rio Negro Capital vs Soriano Interior Uruguay Amatuer Cup 1-1 1998 2.8 seconds 7 Fred America Mineiro vs Vila Nova Campeonato Mineiro (Brazil) 1-5 2003 3.17 seconds 8 Colin Cowperthwaite Barrow vs Kettering Town Southern League Premier Division Central 4-0 1979 3.55 seconds 9 Richard Wetton Oakwood vs Lingfield Peter Bentley Challenge Cup 2-6 2017 3.57 seconds 10 Bart van der Veer LTC vs Oeverzwaluwen Eerste Klasse (The Netherlands) 2-4 2014 3.6 seconds Gavin Stokes scored the fastest goal in the history of football when he found the back of the net in just 2.1 seconds during Maryhill vs Clyderbank football in 2017 Super League.

Who scored fastest goal in European Championship (Euro Cup) history?

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored the fastest goal in the history of European Championship (Euro Cup) history when he found the back of the net in the 23rd second against Italy in Euro Cup 2024 on June 16.





Fastest Goal in Euro Cup history Rank Goalscorer Goalscorer country Fixture Year and Date Result (Winner) Time 1 Nedim Bajrami Albania Italy vs Albania 15th June 2024 2-1 (Italy) 23 seconds 2 Dmitri Kirichenko Russia Russia vs Greece 20th June 2004 (2-1) Russia 1 minute 7 seconds 3 Emil Forsberg Sweden Sweden vs Poland 23rd June 2021 (3-2) Sweden 1 minute 22 seconds 4 Yussuf Poulsen Denmark Denmark vs Belgium 17th June 2021 (2-1) Belgium 1 minute 39 seconds 5 Robert Lewandowski Poland Poland vs Portugal 30th June 2016 Portugal win penalties 1 minute 40 seconds Bajrami broke the 20-year-old record held by Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko during 2004 Euro Cup on June 20 against Greece.

Who scored fastest goal in International football history?