Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Scotland live match time (IST), streaming

Euro Cup 2024 first match: Germany vs Scotland

The 2024 season European Championship, also known as Euro Cup 2024, will kick start when Germany lock horns with Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 15, according to Indian Standard time (IST). Germany vs Scotland live match will begin at 12:30 AM IST, preceded by opening ceremony, where Germany's late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by UEFA.

Germany would aim to begin their Euro Cup 2024 with a superb outing against Scotland. Germany are on a four-match unbeaten streak coming into the Euro Cup 2024 opener. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Germany vs Scotland Head-to-head record

Total matches played: 17

Germany won: 8

Scotland wins: 4

Drawn: 5

Germany vs Scotland possible line-ups



Germany: Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz



Scotland: Gunn; Porteous, Hendry, Tierney; Ralston, McTominay, McGregor, Robertson; McGinn, Adams, Christie

Form guide

Germany

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWWLL

Scotland

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWLLDD

Squad:

Germany squad for Euro Cup 2024:



Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (TSG Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (VfB Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Chris Fuhrich (VfB Stuttgart), Pascal Grog (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ikay Gundogan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (TSG Hoffenheim), Niclas Fullkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)

Scotland squad for Euro Cup 2024:



Goalkeepers: Zander Clark (Hearts), Angus Gunn (Norwich City), Liam Kelly (Motherwell)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Al Ettifaq), Ross McCrorie (Bristol City), Scott McKenna (FC Copenhagen), Ryan Porteous (Watford), Anthony Ralston (Celtic), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Real Sociedad)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (AFC Bournemouth), Billy Gilmour (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ryan Jack (Rangers), Kenny McLean (Norwich), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards: Che Adams (Southampton), Tommy Conway (Bristol City) James Forrest (Celtic), Lawrence Shankland (Hearts), Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)

Euro Cup 2024: Germany vs Scotland live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will Germany vs Scotland match in Euro Cup 2024 take place?

Germany vs Scotland football match will take place on June 15 (India time).

At what time will Germany vs Scotland match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

Germany vs Scotland football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 15.

Which TV Channels will live telecast Germany vs Scotland Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Germany vs Scotland match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Germany vs Scotland match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream Germany vs Scotland match in India.