Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals full schedule, live match time (IST), streaming

Check the full schedule and match timings (IST) of Quarterfinal matches in Uefa European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) here

European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) Quarterfinals full schedule and live match timings in India

European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) Quarterfinals will begin in July 5 (Friday).

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Quarterfinal fixtures of the European Championships (Euro Cup 2024) have been finalised. France vs Portugal and Germany vs Spain matches will be a much-awaited contest for the football fans. 

The schedule for the 4th quarterfinal match will be decided after the Austria vs Turkiye pre-quarterfinal match, which starts at 12:30 AM IST. 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Teams in the Quarterfinals of Euro Cup 2024

  • Spain
  • Germany
  • Portugal
  • France
  • England
  • Switzerland
  • The winner of the Netherlands vs Romania match
  • The winner of the Austria vs Turkey (Turkiye) match

Format of Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinals

The winner of the four quarterfinal matches will qualify for the semifinal. If the winner in the quarterfinal is not decided in the regular 90 minutes then the play will spill into the extra time. If the winner is not chosen in the extra time, then the winner of the penalty shootout will unveil the semifinalist. 

Euro Cup 2024 quarterfinal matches

Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinal dates, timings and venues
Matches Teams Day and Date Time Venue
1st Quarterfinal Spain vs Germany Friday and 5th July 9:30 PM IST Stuttgart Arena
2nd Quarterfinal Portugal vs France Saturday and 6th July 12:30 AM IST Volksparkstadium
3rd Quarterfinal England vs Switzerland Saturday and 6th July 9:30 PM IST Duesseldorf Arena
4th Quarterfinal TBD Sunday and 7th July 12:30 AM IST Olympiastadium

 

Euro Cup 2024 Quarterfinals key dates, live match time (IST), live streaming and telecast


When will the quarterfinal round of Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The quarterfinal round of the Uefa European Championship will begin on July 5, 2024.

More From This Section

Euro 2024 Group A, B, C, D, E and F points table, top stats of tournament

Euro Cup 2024: Uefa fines Germany over selfie-seekers on field with Ronaldo

France vs Belgium, Kylian Mbappe, Kevi de Bryune

Euro Cup 2024: Mbappe's France in quarterfinals, to face Portugal on July 6

France vs Belgium live match time and live score updates

Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF: France vs Belgium live match (IST), live streaming

Georgia's goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, center right, reaches for a ball during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany

Euro Cup 2024 highlights: Spain storms to quarterfinals, to play vs Germany

Jude Bellingham

Euro Cup 2024 pre-QF highlights: Bellingham's stunning goal resues England


At what time Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match will begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the Spain vs Germany quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 5.

At what time will the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the France vs Portugal quarterfinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 6.

At what time will the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the England vs Switzerland quarterfinal match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on July 6.

At what time will the 4th quarterfinal match begin, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

In the Euro Cup 2024, the 4th quarterfinal match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on July 7.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Quarterfinal matches of Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Quarterfinal matches in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of Quarterfinal matches at Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Quarterfinal matches in India.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 highlights: Epic penalties drama for CR7 ends with Portugal win

UEFA EURO CUP 2024 ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE

Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 full schedule, live match time, telecast details

Euro Cup 2024 tonight game GEO vs POR live match time CZE vs TUR streaming

Euro Cup 2024 tonight game: GEO vs POR live match time CZE vs TUR streaming

Euro Cup 2024 points table and key stats

Euro Cup 2024 points table Group A, B, C, D, E, F; most goals, cards stats

Portugal beat Turkiye

Euro Cup 2024: Portugal chases third win against newcomer Georgia

Topics : UEFA European Championship German national football team England national football team France Football Team Spain national football team Portugal national football team Netherlands national football team Switzerland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon