Business Standard
Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs Italy live match (IST), telecast, streaming

The Spain vs Italy football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 21. Sony LIV will livestream the Spain vs Italy match in India.

Spain vs Italy Euro Cup 2024 match time today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a Group B of Euro Cup 2024, defending champions Italy will take on Spain in Euro Cup 2024 Spain at Arena Auf Schalke on June 21 at 12:30 AM IST. Both the teams are coming into the match with a win in their previous outings in Euro Cup 2024.

Italy survived a scare against Albania when Nedim Bajrami scored after 23 seconds - the fastest goal in Euros history. A 2-1 come-from-behind win avoided embarrassment for Luciano Spalletti's team.
Spain vs Italy Head-to-head

  • Matches: 36
  • Spain Won: 14
  • Italy Won: 10
  • Drawn: 12

Euro Cup 2024: Spain vs Italy live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast


When will the Spain vs Italy match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Spain vs Italy football match will take place on June 21 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Spain vs Italy match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Spain vs Italy football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 21.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Spain vs Italy Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Spain vs Italy match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Spain vs Italy match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Spain vs Italy match in India.
Topics : UEFA European Championship Italy national football team Spain national football team

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:40 PM IST

