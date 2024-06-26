Euro Cup 2024 tonight game: UKR vs BEL live match time SLO vs ROU streaming

On the last day of the group stage fixtures in the Uefa European Championships 2024, commonly known as Euro 2024, being held in Germany, the group E teams will delight the fans as they seek a spot in the last 16.





In the first match that starts at 9:30 pm IST, Ukraine and Belgium, both of whom have three points each, would look to get past each other or at least secure a draw to have more than three points on the board. But the problem in this group is that the other two teams Slovakia and Romania also have three points each. Thus all four teams stand a chance of getting the two or maybe three spots from this group.

Ukraine will go through in case of a draw only if the other match is not drawn. In case of both games get draw results, Ukraine, because of negative goal difference will finish fourth.

Ukraine vs Belgium head-to-head

Matches played: 0

Ukraine won: 0

Belgium won: 0

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Ukraine vs Belgium live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Ukraine vs Belgium match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Ukraine vs Belgium football match will take place on Wednesday, June 26.

At what time will the Ukraine vs Belgium match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Ukraine vs Belgium football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 26.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Ukraine vs Belgium Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Ukraine vs Belgium match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Ukraine vs Belgium match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Ukraine vs Belgium match in India.

Slovakia vs Romania UEFA Euro Cup 2024 match

In the second match of Group E, Slovakia will take on Romania. As stated earlier, both teams beat their higher-ranked opponents in the first meetings (Romania beat Ukraine and Slovakia beat Belgium). However, in their second matches, they lost (Romania to Belgium and Slovakia to Ukraine).

Now, even a draw in this game could see both the teams qualifying for the R0ound of 16 as they will have four points.

Slovakia vs Romania head-to-head

Matches Played- 11

Slovakia won- 1

Romania won-5

Drawn-5

Euro Cup 2024: Slovakia vs Romania live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Slovakia vs Romania match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Slovakia vs Romania football match will take place tonight ie June 26.

At what time will the Slovakia vs Romania match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Slovakia vs Romania football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 26.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Slovakia vs Romania Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Slovakia vs Romania match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Slovakia vs Romania match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will live stream the Slovakia vs Romania match in India.