Euro Cup 2024: Portugal vs Turkey live match (IST), live streaming

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo will in action today at 9:30 PM IST

In Group F match of European Championshi (Euro Cup 2024), Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, takes on Turkiye in their second group match at BVB Stadium in Dortmund today at 9:30 PM IST. Portugal defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 and Turkey defeated Georgia 3-1 to start Group F action with wins.

Portugal or Turkey win in Dortmund and Georgia-Czech Republic draw in Hamburg earlier on Saturday, will confirm both the teams' place in the Euro Cup 2024 pre-quarterfinals.

Due to the depth and strength of Portugal's team, Martinez must once again make some difficult choices. The whole 26-man roster has participated in training. Joao Palhinha is attempting to make a comeback as the midfield anchor.

Due to an injury, Irfan Can Kahveci was unable to participate in the victory against Georgia and has not yet resumed full training with Turkey.

Ronaldo will look to add to his record 14 goals in European Championships. That is five more than his nearest rival Michel Platini, whose nine goals all came in the same tournament (1984). It will also be Ronaldo's record-extending 27th appearance at the Euros.

Portugal vs Turkey Head-to-head

Matches: 9

Portugal Won: 7

Turkey Won: 2

Drawn: 0

Euro Cup 2024: Portugal vs Turkey live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Portugal vs Turkey match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Portugal vs Turkey football match will take place on June 22 (Indian Time).

At what time will the Portugal vs Turkey match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Portugal vs Turkey football match will begin at 9:30 PM IST on June 22.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Portugal vs Turkey Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Portugal vs Turkey match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Portugal vs Turkey match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Portugal vs Turkey match in India.

Czech Republic vs Georgia Uefa Euro 2024

In the first match of the day, Czech Republic will take on Georgia in a Group F encounter at Volkspark stadiun.

Georgia vs Czech Republic Head-to-head

This will be first time when Georgia will lock horns with Czech Republic (Czechia) in international football.

Euro Cup 2024: Czech Republic vs Georgia live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Czech Republic vs Georgia match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Czech Republic vs Georgia football match will take place on June 22.

At what time will the Czech Republic vs Georgia match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Czech Republic vs Georgia football match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on June 22.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Czech Republic vs Georgia Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Czech Republic vs Georgia match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Czech Republic vs Georgia match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?





Sony LIV will livestream the Czech Republic vs Georgia match in India.

Belgium vs Romania Uefa Euro 2024

Belgium faces Romania on Saturday after suffering the biggest shock of Euro 2024 so far when losing its opening Group E game against Slovakia. The No.3-ranked team in the world lost 1-0 to snap a 14-game unbeaten streak going into the tournament. Belgium vs Romania live match will start at 12:30 AM IST on June 23, according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Romania will advance to the round of 16 by beating Belgium. A draw is also likely to see it advance, with no team having failed to make the knockout round of the Euros with four points.

Belgium's shock defeat likely brought back bad memories of the 2022 World Cup when it was eliminated at the group stage in Qatar, despite having gone into the tournament ranked No 2. in the world.

Romania's win against Ukraine was its first at a Euros in 24 years.

Romelu Lukaku was the leading scorer in Euros qualifying with 14 goals - ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo (10), Kylian Mbappe (9) and Harry Kane (8). But he suffered a frustrating game against Slovakia when having two goals ruled out by VAR.

Belgium vs Romania Head-to-head

Total matches played: 12

Belgium won: 5

Romania won: 5

Drawn: 2

Euro Cup 2024: Belgium vs Romania live kick-off time, live streaming and telecast

When will the Belgium vs Romania match in the Euro Cup 2024 take place?

The Belgium vs Romania football match will take place on June 23.

At what time will the Belgium vs Romania match in Euro Cup 2024 begin?

The Belgium vs Romania football match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on June 23.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the Belgium vs Romania Euro Cup 2024 match in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the Belgium vs Romania match in India on Sony Ten 2 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch live streaming of the Belgium vs Romania match in Euro Cup 2024 in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the Belgium vs Romania match in India.