Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Euro 2024: Denmark advances to last 16 after 0-0 draw with Serbia

Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points

Football generic image

Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.

AP Munich
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Denmark advanced to the last 16 at the European Championship after a 0-0 draw with Serbia on Tuesday.
The Danes finished Group C with three points, the same as Slovenia, but ended up in second place because of a better qualifying ranking. Slovenia, which drew 0-0 with group-winner England, also advanced to the knockout stage.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Denmark had most of the chances even though Serbia needed a victory to reach the next round. And almost all of those Danish opportunities came through Christian Eriksen, who was making a record 133rd appearance for his country.
Denmark and Slovenia finished even on points, goal difference, goals scored and disciplinary points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : football sports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon