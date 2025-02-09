Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / FA Cup Highlights: Liverpool knocked out by 2nd-tier Plymouth in 4th round

FA Cup Highlights: Liverpool knocked out by 2nd-tier Plymouth in 4th round

Premier League leader Liverpool was knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset on Sunday.

FA Cup

FA Cup

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Premier League leader Liverpool was knocked out of the FA Cup by second-tier struggler Plymouth after losing 1-0 in a stunning fourth-round upset on Sunday.

It ended any hopes of a quadruple of major trophies for Liverpool, which leads the Premier League by six points with a game in hand, finished top of the revamped first stage of the Champions League and has reached the English League Cup final.

Ryan Hardie's 53rd-minute penalty proved to be the winner for Plymouth, a club from the southwest of England which is in last place in the second-tier Championship and recently fired Wayne Rooney as its manager.

 

Liverpool fielded a heavily rotated lineup, without stars like Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk who weren't even on the bench, but still had established internationals like Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota on the field in a frenetic ending to the game as Plymouth was forced to defend doggedly. 

At the end of a nerve-shredding nine minutes of stoppage time, Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard produced a stunning save to tip over a header from Nunez and then was in the right place to keep out another header this time from Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after he came up for a corner.

Also Read

Manchester City

Will Manchester City's new signings help them beat Real Madrid in UCL?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Brand Ronaldo worth 850 mn euros, generates 22.3 mn news articles yearly

FA Cup

Manchester United vs Leicester City FA Cup live match time and streaming

pakistan Flag

FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation for the third time since 2017

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United

Ruben Amorim reveals why things didn't work out with Rashford at Man United

There were great scenes at the final whistle as Plymouth players hugged each other on the field and fans did the same in the stands at Home Park.  ALSO READ: Will Manchester City's new signings help them beat Real Madrid in UCL?

Liverpool is an eight-time winner of the FA Cup, most recently in 2022.

Wolves through after quickfire double  Brazilian players Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha scored in the space of two minutes to send Wolverhampton through to the last 16 with a 2-0 win at Blackburn.

Gomes shot under the body of goalkeeper Balzs Tth to give Wolves the lead in the 33rd at Ewood Park, before Cunha who recently signed a new contract with the team drove home a low finish into the far corner a minute later.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Leyton pushes Man City to the edge in FA Cup before Real Madrid clash

football

Record January transfers in men's football valued at $2.35B with 6000 deals

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League playoffs: Matches to be played on February 11 and 12

Mo Salah, Liverpool

Liverpool thrashes Tottenham 4-0 to reach League Cup final vs Newcastle

Football, soccer

England plans to upgrade training base for its national soccer teams

Topics : football Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon