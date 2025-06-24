Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 10:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Miami, PSG through to last 16; Atletico crash out

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Miami, PSG through to last 16; Atletico crash out

Inter Miami and PSG are through to the last 16 and will face each other for a plcae in the quarter-final as well.

Leo Messi FIFA Club World Cup

Leo Messi FIFA Club World Cup

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The final round of group-stage action in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup delivered high drama, late goals, and heartbreak for Atlético Madrid, who were ousted from the competition despite a valiant win over South American champions Botafogo.
 
Group A: Palmeiras & Inter Miami Secure Knockouts After 2-2 Thriller 
At a packed Hard Rock Stadium, Palmeiras mounted a late comeback to hold Inter Miami to a 2-2 draw, a result that sent both teams into the Round of 16. With both clubs entering the clash level on four points, a point apiece was enough to guarantee progression. 
 
 
Miami raced to a 2-0 lead thanks to Tadeo Allende’s early strike and a clinical finish by veteran Luis Suárez in the 65th minute. However, the Brazilian giants clawed their way back through Paulinho’s goal in the 80th minute before Mauricio leveled the match just three minutes from time.

Also Read

Atletico vs Botafogo

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo live time, streaming

Seattle sounders vs PSG

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Seattle Sounders vs PSG live time, streaming

FIFA World Cup 2026

Tensions with USA puts Iran's 2026 FIFA World Cup hopes on the line

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 points table and last 16 qualification scenarios

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juve, City through to last 16; Real bounce back

 
Lionel Messi, celebrating the eve of his 39th birthday, couldn’t find the net despite several chances and chants from the Miami crowd. He was visibly frustrated after Palmeiras' late equalizer.
 
Palmeiras topped Group A and will now face Botafogo in an all-Brazilian Round of 16 clash, while Inter Miami are set to take on Group B winners Paris Saint-Germain in Atlanta.
 
Group B: PSG Top Group, Seattle Eliminated Despite Strong Effort 
Paris Saint-Germain ensured their place in the knockout rounds with a commanding 2-0 win over the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field, silencing the American side’s dreams of advancing.
 
Vitinha’s deflected effort off Khvicha Kvaratskhelia broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, while Achraf Hakimi doubled the advantage in the second half following a slick move that exposed Seattle’s transition defense.
 
Despite the scoreline, Seattle had their moments, including the emotional return of local hero Jordan Morris, who received a warm ovation after stepping onto the pitch for the first time since April.
 
PSG topped the group on goal difference, edging out Botafogo and Atlético Madrid, who all finished with six points. The French giants now turn their attention to a high-profile clash with Inter Miami. 
 
Atlético Madrid Crash Out Despite Late Griezmann Heroics 
Atlético Madrid’s campaign ended in heartbreak after their 1-0 win over Botafogo wasn’t enough to see them through. Antoine Griezmann scored in the 87th minute off a fine assist from Julián Álvarez, but with a -1 goal difference due to their 4-0 thrashing by PSG in the opener, Diego Simeone’s side bowed out of the tournament.
 
Botafogo, despite being outshot 23-7, showed defensive grit and poise under pressure, with goalkeeper John making several key saves to keep the Spanish side at bay. The Brazilian outfit finished second in Group B and face Palmeiras next.
 
Atlético had early penalty shouts waved away and multiple near misses but couldn’t find the decisive second goal. The early blowout loss ultimately sealed their fate in what was widely regarded as the tournament’s most competitive group.
 
Round of 16 Matchups Confirmed 
Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
 
Palmeiras vs Botafogo (Location TBA)
 
As the Club World Cup heads into the knockout stage, the storylines are rich: Messi facing his former club PSG, an all-Brazilian heavyweight duel, and European dominance meeting North and South American flair.
 
With the world’s eyes fixed on this expanded Club World Cup, the next phase promises more fireworks and unforgettable moments.

More From This Section

Jobe Bellingham

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter, Dortmund go past rivals in thrilling ties

Inter vs Urawa Reds

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Inter vs Urawa Reds live time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Flamengo vs Chelsea live time, streaming

Lionel Messi

FIFA Club World Cup: Messi's free kick hands Inter Miami 2-1 win over Porto

Quincy Promes

Dutch player Quincy Promes extradited from Dubai in cocaine smuggling case

Topics : Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOOperation SindhuGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon