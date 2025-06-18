Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 06:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey vs Inter live match time, streaming

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Monterrey vs Inter live match time, streaming

Monterrey will be without defender Carlos Salcedo due to injury, the only absentee for head coach Domenec Torrent

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

Inter Milan and Monterrey will begin their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaigns with a high-stakes clash at the iconic Rose Bowl. Inter, fresh off a disappointing end to a once-promising season that saw them fall short in Serie A and lose the Champions League final to PSG, are now under new management following Simone Inzaghi’s departure. Despite the setback, they remain one of the tournament favourites.
 
Monterrey, meanwhile, enter under new boss Domenec Torrent after a poor first half of 2025 that saw exits from both the Concacaf Champions Cup and Liga MX Clausura. With a talented squad and past Club World Cup experience, the Mexican side will be looking to make a statement against the European giants. 
 
 
Monterrey team news 
Monterrey will be without defender Carlos Salcedo due to injury, the only absentee for head coach Domenec Torrent. Experienced centre-back Sergio Ramos, a four-time Club World Cup champion with Real Madrid, is set to lead the backline and will play a key role in containing the opposition threat.

Inter Milan team news 
Inter Milan are likely to be without key players Denzel Dumfries, Piotr Zielinski and Hakan Calhanoglu for their Club World Cup opener, with all three nursing minor injuries after a demanding season. Meanwhile, forward Mehdi Taremi, who was expected to join the squad in the United States, remains unavailable as travel delays from Tehran have prevented his departure.
 
Monterrey vs Inter Milan starting 11 (probable) 
Monterrey starting 11 (probable): Andrada; Medina, Rodriguez, Ramos, Arteaga; Ambriz, Chavez; Torres, Canales, Corona; Berterame
 
Inter Milan starting 11 (probable): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Zalewski, Barella, Sucic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

FIFA Club World Cup: Monterrey vs Inter Milan live telecast and streaming details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan be played? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan will be played on June 18.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan begin on June 18? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan will kick off at 6:30 am IST (June 18).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan will take place at Rose Bowl Stadium, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Monterrey and Inter Milan be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Monterrey and Inter Milan will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and across the globe.

Topics : FIFA football

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 6:00 AM IST

