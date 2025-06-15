Monday, June 16, 2025 | 12:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / PSG vs Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live time and streaming

PSG vs Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup 2025 live time and streaming

Young talents like Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaïre-Emery, and Ibrahim Mbaye are expected to have significant roles for the reigning European champions throughout the competition.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid

PSG vs Atletico Madrid

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will kick off their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign against a familiar rival, Atlético Madrid, in Pasadena this Sunday.
 
The two teams recently clashed for the first time in a competitive match during the revamped Champions League group stage, where Atlético pulled off a dramatic 2-1 victory with a last-minute goal from Ángel Correa on the counterattack.
 
Despite dominating that encounter, PSG came up short a setback that came before Luis Enrique’s squad truly hit their stride. In the new year, the French champions hit top form, knocking out three Premier League teams on their path to the final. Their crowning moment came in Munich, where they delivered a stunning 5–0 win over Inter Milan to lift their maiden Champions League trophy.
 
 
For Atlético Madrid, the 2024–25 season began with huge promise, including a remarkable 15-match winning streak. But their European hopes were dashed by city rivals Real Madrid, and their La Liga title challenge faded late in the campaign. 

PSG team news
 
Luis Enrique’s 24-man squad for the tournament didn’t include any major surprises, but some changes are expected from the team that started the Champions League final when PSG open their Club World Cup campaign on Sunday evening.
 
Ousmane Dembélé, who was dealing with a minor injury toward the end of the season, is likely to be given some rest during the tournament. As a result, Gonçalo Ramos may be preferred in the starting lineup.
 
Bradley Barcola is also carrying a slight knock, though PSG have plenty of depth on the wings to cover for his potential absence.
 
Young talents like Senny Mayulu, Warren Zaïre-Emery, and Ibrahim Mbaye are expected to have significant roles for the reigning European champions throughout the competition.
 
Atletico Madrid team news
 
Diego Simeone has taken a 30-man squad to the United States for the tournament, which features three players nearing the end of their contracts: César Azpilicueta, Axel Witsel, and Reinildo.
 
Atlético Madrid have a clean bill of health heading into their opening match on Sunday, giving Simeone the option to field a full-strength side.
 
Despite a demanding international window in June for their South American stars, both Rodrigo De Paul and top scorer Julián Álvarez are expected to start. Alexander Sørloth, who netted a hat-trick as a substitute on La Liga’s final day, is pushing for a spot in the XI, though he’ll likely need to unseat Antoine Griezmann to do so.
 
PSG vs Atletico Madrid  FIFA Club World Cup 2025 starting 11 (probable)
 
PSG starting 11: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaïre-Emery, Moscardo, Ruiz; Doué, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia
 
Atletico Madrid starting 11: Oblak; Molina, Gimenez, Le Normand, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Gallagher; Alvarez, Griezmann 
 
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: PSG vs Atletico Madrid live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG vs Atletico Madrid be played?
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid will be played on June 16 (according to IST).
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid begin on June 16?
The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final between PSG and Atletico Madrid?
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid will not be available in India. 
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final between PSG and Atletico Madrid be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 between PSG and Atletico Madrid will be available on the DAZN app and website.

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

