FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Bayern vs Auckland live match time, streaming

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City will take place at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The FIFA Club World Cup clash on Saturday, June 15, at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati will see European powerhouse Bayern Munich take on Oceania champions Auckland City in what promises to be a fascinating contest. Bayern, one of the most decorated clubs in world football, enter the tournament with high expectations and a mission to reclaim the global crown. Led by an experienced group of international stars and driven by tactical precision, they will look to dominate from the first whistle.
 
Auckland City, a perennial force in Oceania football, arrive as massive underdogs but are no strangers to upsetting the odds. Under head coach Albert Riera, the New Zealand outfit will aim to frustrate their more fancied opponents with a compact setup and quick transitions. The match presents a classic David vs Goliath scenario at the heart of America. 
 
 
Bayern Munich Team News 
Manager Vincent Kompany may opt for a slightly rotated line-up against Auckland City, given the gulf in quality between the sides and with an eye on deeper stages of the competition. Manuel Neuer is expected to start in goal, potentially shielded by Jonathan Tah and Eric Dier in central defence, while Dayot Upamecano could be introduced later in the tournament.

In midfield, Joshua Kimmich may be partnered by youngster Aleksandar Pavlović, while Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané could operate on the wings. Sané, whose contract expires at the end of the month, might not feature throughout the tournament. Harry Kane is certain to lead the line, with Thomas Müller possibly filling in behind him, especially with Jamal Musiala doubtful due to injury.
 
Auckland City Team News 
Auckland City are likely to field a settled XI, with Conor Tracey starting in goal. The backline is expected to consist of Adam Bell, Nikko Boxall, Adam Mitchell and Nathan Lobo.
 
In midfield, Gerard Garriga, Michael den Heijer and Mario Ilich are the leading candidates to anchor the centre of the pitch. Up front, the trio of Dylan Manickum, Myer Bevan and Joe Lee are set to spearhead the attack as the New Zealand champions look to pull off an upset.
 
Bayern Munich vs Auckland City Starting 11 (Probable) 
Bayern Munich starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Dier, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Pavlović; Gnabry, Müller, Sané; Kane
 
Auckland City starting 11 (probable): Tracey; Bell, Boxall, Mitchell, Lobo; Garriga, den Heijer, Ilich; Manickum, Bevan, Lee

FIFA Club World Cup: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City be played? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City will be played on June 15.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City begin on June 15? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland will kick off at 9:30 PM IST (June 15).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City will take place at TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland will not be available on TV in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Bayern Munich and Auckland City be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Auckland City and Bayern Munich will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and across the globe.
 

Topics : FIFA Bayern Munich football

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

