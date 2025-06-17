Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 09:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Fluminense vs Dortmund live match time, streaming

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will take place at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

The FIFA Club World Cup clash on Tuesday, June 17, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will see European powerhouse Fluminense take on North American champions Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Fluminense, one of the most prestigious clubs in European football, enter the competition with lofty ambitions and a deep, talented squad aiming to lift the global crown once again. With a mix of world-class experience and youthful dynamism, the London side will look to assert their dominance early on.
 
Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will clash in their Group F opener at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on June 17 at 9:30 pm IST, in what is expected to be a decisive match between the group favourites. Dortmund arrive in red-hot form after a stunning turnaround under Niko Kovač, who took charge in February. Having sat 11th in the Bundesliga in mid-March, they surged late in the season, picking up 22 of the final 24 points and securing a Champions League spot. Their momentum makes them serious contenders for the title, but this opening clash against Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense could be their toughest group-stage challenge. Both teams will be eager to start strong in their bid for Club World Cup glory. 
Fluminense Team News 
 
Fluminense head into their Club World Cup opener with a relatively fit squad. No major injury concerns have been reported ahead of the clash with Borussia Dortmund. Manager Enzo Maresca has not included any injured players in the 28-man travelling squad, choosing to leave behind all loanees and only taking fully fit personnel to the United States.
 
Borussia Dortmund team news 

Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač will be missing defensive duo Nico Schlotterbeck and Soumaïla Coulibaly due to injury setbacks as the team prepares for their next challenge. However, the squad has been boosted by the extension of Carney Chukwuemeka’s loan from Chelsea, ensuring the midfielder remains available for the campaign.
 
There is also growing anticipation around a potential debut for new signing Jobe Bellingham, who recently completed a move from Sunderland to Dortmund.
 
Meanwhile, all eyes are on Jamie Gittens, who may feature despite attracting transfer interest from Chelsea, with a bid reportedly turned down by Dortmund ahead of the tournament.
 
Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund starting 11 (probable) 
Fluminense starting 11 (probable): Fábio; Guga, Thiago Silva, Freytes, Renê; Thiago Santos, Martinelli, Ganso; Arias, Serna, Everaldo
 
Borussia Dortmund starting 11 (probable): Kobel; Süle, Anton Bensebaïni; Ryerson, Bellingham, Groß, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt, Guirassy

FIFA Club World Cup: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast and streaming details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund be played? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will be played on June 17.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund begin on June 17? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 9:30 pm IST (June 17).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund? 
The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will take place at MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, USA.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup clash between Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and across the globe.
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

