FIFA gives green light for Scotland fans to sport sporrans at World Cup

FIFA gives green light for Scotland fans to sport sporrans at World Cup

Scotland has been drawn in Group C with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti with two games in Boston and one in Miami

Scotland supporters can wear their kilts in all their customary glory at the World Cup. The Scottish Football Association told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had reached agreement with FIFA for sporrans the traditional fur or leather pouch worn in front of the kilt to be permitted at games despite contravening security limits for entry into stadiums in the United States, which is co-hosting the June 11-July 19 tournament with Canada and Mexico.

Scotland has been drawn in Group C with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti with two games in Boston and one in Miami.

"FIFA have confirmed that sporrans will be permitted into the stadiums following the standard search and inspection procedures and will continue to work together with the Scottish FA to educate their matchday staff as they prepare to welcome fans to Boston and Miami," Scottish FA spokesperson Graeme Thewliss said.

 

Officials are restricting World Cup ticket holders to only bringing clear see-through bags, or small bags that are about half the size of a typical sporran.

It was causing concern among Scotland supporters who feared they'd be denied a vital and decorative part of kilt-attire. Kilts, which resemble knee-length skirts, do not have pockets, so the wearer would carry their personal belongings in the accompanying sporran.

"The ticketing and membership team at the Scottish FA are in continued dialogue with the tournament hosts to ensure that the Scotland fans will be welcomed to venues in the way they have been across the world," Thewliss said.

Many Scotland fans, collectively known as the Tartan Army, are expected to travel to the U.S. as their country makes its first World Cup appearance since 1998.

Feb 26 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

