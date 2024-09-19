Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as their chief operating officer

FIFA hires top executive from UEFA as their chief operating officer

Kevin Lamour, currently UEFA's deputy general secretary, will join FIFA as chief operating officer on Nov. 1, soccer's world body told staff on Wednesday in an email seen by The Associated Press.

FIFA app

FIFA app

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FIFA made a high-profile signing from UEFA on Wednesday, hiring one of the most respected executives in European soccer.
Kevin Lamour, currently UEFA's deputy general secretary, will join FIFA as chief operating officer on Nov. 1, soccer's world body told staff on Wednesday in an email seen by The Associated Press.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The 44-year-old French official has worked at UEFA in two different spells since 2007 and gained a reputation as an advocate for good governance in soccer bodies.
The move to FIFA reunites Lamour with its president Gianni Infantino and secretary general Mattias Grafstrm. They worked together for several years at UEFA and on Infantino's successful election campaign in 2016.
 
Lamour declined the chance to work for FIFA then, and soon returned to UEFA which he had left in 2015 after his longtime boss Michel Platini was investigated in financial wrongdoing with then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter.
Lamour was not implicated in that case and was back running the UEFA president's executive office for the new incumbent, Aleksander Ceferin.
Though FIFA and UEFA have often had tense relations under Infantino and Ceferin, the FIFA message to staff Wednesday noted a smooth and friendly transition while making Kevin available to us so quickly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

football

Tottenham's late comeback gives late win against Coventry in League Cup

Lionel Messi

Miranchuk's late goal rescues 2-2 draw for Atlanta against Messi's Miami

Arsenal football

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard out with ''significant'' ankle ligament damage

football

UCL: Man City, Inter play out 0-0 draw, PSG scores late to beat Girona

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 18: City, Barca and Arsenal in action

Topics : football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon