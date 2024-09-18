Business Standard
Home / Sports / Football News / Murray's stoppage time strike powers Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 win over FC Goa

Murray's stoppage time strike powers Jamshedpur FC to 2-1 win over FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC's first goal was scored by Javier Siverio in the 74th minute at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Margao
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Substitute Jordan Murray struck in stoppage time as Jamshedpur FC rallied to prevail over FC Goa 2-1 in their Indian Super League match here on Tuesday.
Jamshedpur FC's first goal was scored by Javier Siverio in the 74th minute at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The home team made a promising start and piled on the pressure on the Jamshedpur defence by penetrating their box. Their intent bore fruit when Armando Sadiku (45+3') scored FC Goa's first goal of this edition of the ISL.
FC Goa went into half time with a goal lead.
 
However, after the change of ends, Khalid Jamil, a fine tactician, brought in Murray, and that proved to be a masterstroke.
Murray, returning to the club he left two years ago, produced an excellent curler (90+3) to silence the home crowd and give his team full three points from their ISL opener, despite the Gaurs dominating the game.

More From This Section

football

ISL 2024: Late strike helps NEUFC beat debutants Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona extend contract of women's Ballon d'Or winner Bonmati till 2028

Football, sports, nivia, aiff

Santosh Kashyap named new head coach of Indian women's football team

FC Barcelona Stadium

FC Barcelona's Dani Olmo to miss 4 to 5 weeks with hamstring injury

Chelsea vs Manchester City Highlights

Man City's hearing on FFP allegations could be a make-or-break moment

Earlier, Siverio won and converted a penalty in the 75th minute to equalise for Jamshedpur after Sadiku had given Goa the lead late in the first half following a mistake from goalkeeper Albino Gomes.
Jamshedpur FC will next face Mumbai City FC on Saturday, while FC Goa will meet Mohammedan SC on the same day in Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League 2024 Highlights: Bayern win 9-2; Liverpool beat Milan

AC Milan vs Liverpool FC

UEFA Champions League 2024: AC Milan vs Liverpool live time, streaming

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League matches on Sept 17: Bayern, Real, Liverpool in action

UEFA Champions League 2024

UEFA Champions League 2024: Real Madrid vs Stuttgart live time, streaming

Football, soccer

Al-Nassr draws with Al-Shorta in first game in AFC Champions League Elite

Topics : football Indian Super League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon