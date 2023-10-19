close
Sensex (-0.36%)
65641.04 -235.98
Nifty (-0.18%)
19635.45 -35.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6042.70 + 15.35
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
40365.25 -1.90
Nifty Bank (-0.28%)
43763.80 -124.90
Heatmap

Lionel Messi earns $20.4 million under contract with MLS' Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's annualized compensation from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million, the MLS Players Association said

Inter Miami, Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's goal shatters viewership record in America.

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi's annualized compensation from his Major League Soccer contract with Inter Miami is just over $20.4 million, the MLS Players Association said.
Messi earns more than the entire payroll of all but three other MLS teams and twice as much as every player combined on Orlando City.
The 36-year-old star has a $12 million base salary and total guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667, the players association said in its 2023 salary update.
Those figures cover what Messi receives from his MLS deal, which runs through the 2025 season, including any marketing bonus and agent's fees. They do not account for any additional agreements with the team or its affiliates, or for any performance bonuses.
He has the highest total compensation in MLS, followed by Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne at $15.4 million, Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri at $8,153,000, the LA Galaxy's Javier Hernndez at $7,443,750, Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi at $6,295,381 and Austin's Sebastin Driussi at $6,022,500.
Miami tops the league with a $39.4 million payroll based on total guaranteed compensation, followed by Toronto at $32.3 million, the LA Galaxy at $25 million and LAFC at $20.8 million.
Messi earns more than twice the $9.6 million payroll of Orlando City, which has the lowest in the league. He accounts for 4% of MLS's total compensation of $501.9 million.
Messi has made three league starts and five appearances for Miami, totaling 283 minutes and scoring one goal. He also helped the team win the inaugural Leagues Cup, scoring 10 goals in seven games.
Josef Martnez is Miami's second-highest-compensated player at $4,391,667.
Two of Messi's former Barcelona teammates who joined him in Miami are getting far less. Midfielder Sergio Busquets has a $1.5 million salary and $1,775,000 in guaranteed compensation, and defender Jordi Alba has a $1 million salary and $1.25 million in guaranteed compensation.
Among other notable MLS midsummer acquisitions were Minnesota forward Teemu Pukki ($3.2 million salary and $3.55 million in total compensation), Nashville forward Sam Surridge ($2.5 million, $2,907,639), Columbus forward Diego Rossi ($2,625,000, $2,677,000) and Atlanta midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze ($2,052,000, $2,150,750).

Also Read

Lionel Messi reunites with Barcelona teammate Busquets at Inter Miami

WATCH: Lionel Messi's most watched goal for Inter Miami in America

Lionel Messi spurns $400 mn Saudi offer to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Argentina's Lionel Messi introduced by Inter Miami and Major League Soccer

Lionel Messi escapes accident after jumping red light in Miami, say reports

Ronaldinho ignites Durga Puja festivities, casts spell on WB football fans

Ronaldo lays down objective with Portugal, hopeful to feature in Euro 2024

World Cup Qualifiers: Messi doubtful starter; Vinicius back with Brazil

Saudi Arabia steps up sports drive, bids for FIFA World Cup in 2034

Ronaldinho confirms his 'maiden visit' to West Bengal in mid October

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : lionel messi Lionel Messi Transfer Major League Soccer football

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon