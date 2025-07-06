Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
From $473.9 to $13.4: Fifa cuts ticket price for Club World Cup semifinal

Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Fifa has used dynamic pricing for the 63-game tournament.

AP
Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fifa cut standard ticket prices for the semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday to $13.40 from $473.90 earlier in the past week.

Standard ticket prices for Wednesday's semifinal between European champion Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in New Jersey start at $199.60.

Fifa had dropped ticket prices to $11.15 for a quarterfinal in Orlando, Florida, between Fluminense and Al Hilal. and in Philadelphia between Chelsea and Palmeiras.

The dramatic drop in prices was first reported by The Athletic.

 

Many matches during the tournament have had sparse crowds. Real Madrid has been an exception, drawing at least 60,000 for all five of its matches, including 76,611 for its quarterfinal win Saturday over Borussia Dortmund in New Jersey.

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

