Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Jota's Liverpool and national teammates gather for funeral in Portugal

Jota's Liverpool and national teammates gather for funeral in Portugal

Several top-tier Portuguese players joined the grieving families at the service, including Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias

Stills from Jota's funeral

Stills from Jota's funeral

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Portuguese town Gondomar witnessed a sombre scene on Saturday as Liverpool players, Portuguese footballers, and grieving family members gathered to bid farewell to Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Silva. The emotional funeral service took place at the Igreja Matriz church, close to where Jota had a residence. The ceremony came just two days after the tragic car accident in Spain that claimed both brothers’ lives. Jota, 28, and André, 25, were travelling in a Lamborghini when the vehicle reportedly lost control and caught fire after crashing on an isolated stretch of highway near Zamora in north-western Spain. Authorities suspect a tyre blowout as the likely cause, with no other vehicle involved. 
 

Football world in mourning

Several top-tier Portuguese players joined the grieving families at the service, including Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias, as well as Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Portugal national team coach Roberto Martínez was also present, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt across the national football community. Liverpool teammates, many of whom had returned early from their off-season breaks, were seen offering condolences to Jota’s widow and children.
 
The outpouring of support from across the football world has been massive. Clubs, teammates, and fans alike expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden death of a player in the prime of his career. Many described Jota as a quiet but fiercely committed professional, a family man who balanced top-level football with unwavering dedication to his loved ones.

A life and career cut short

The tragedy came just two weeks after Jota married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso. The couple had three children, the youngest born last year. Jota was returning to England following a summer break, reportedly planning to rejoin Liverpool for pre-season preparations when the crash occurred.
 
Born in Porto, Jota began his football journey in Gondomar and rose through the ranks to become a key figure for both Liverpool and the Portuguese national side. André Silva, though less known, had played for Penafiel in Portugal’s lower leagues. Their sudden passing leaves a void in Portuguese football and in the lives of those who knew them best.
 

More From This Section

Joao Pedro

Premier League: Chelsea signs Brazil forward Joao Pedro from Brighton

Manolo Marquez

AIFF parts ways with Indian football team head coach Manolo Marquez

Monaco signed Ansu Fati

Barcelona's former prodigy Ansu Fati joins AS Monaco on season-long loan

Al Hilal vs City

Al-Hilal's win over City justifies Saudi Arabia's great football experiment

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga shifts allegiance to Arsenal

Topics : Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon