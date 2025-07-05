Jota's Liverpool and national teammates gather for funeral in Portugal

Portuguese town Gondomar witnessed a sombre scene on Saturday as Liverpool players, Portuguese footballers, and grieving family members gathered to bid farewell to Diogo Jota and his younger brother, André Silva. The emotional funeral service took place at the Igreja Matriz church, close to where Jota had a residence. The ceremony came just two days after the tragic car accident in Spain that claimed both brothers’ lives. Jota, 28, and André, 25, were travelling in a Lamborghini when the vehicle reportedly lost control and caught fire after crashing on an isolated stretch of highway near Zamora in north-western Spain. Authorities suspect a tyre blowout as the likely cause, with no other vehicle involved.
Football world in mourning
Several top-tier Portuguese players joined the grieving families at the service, including Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias, as well as Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Portugal national team coach Roberto Martínez was also present, reflecting the deep sense of loss felt across the national football community. Liverpool teammates, many of whom had returned early from their off-season breaks, were seen offering condolences to Jota’s widow and children.
The outpouring of support from across the football world has been massive. Clubs, teammates, and fans alike expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden death of a player in the prime of his career. Many described Jota as a quiet but fiercely committed professional, a family man who balanced top-level football with unwavering dedication to his loved ones.
A life and career cut short
The tragedy came just two weeks after Jota married his long-time partner Rute Cardoso. The couple had three children, the youngest born last year. Jota was returning to England following a summer break, reportedly planning to rejoin Liverpool for pre-season preparations when the crash occurred.
Born in Porto, Jota began his football journey in Gondomar and rose through the ranks to become a key figure for both Liverpool and the Portuguese national side. André Silva, though less known, had played for Penafiel in Portugal’s lower leagues. Their sudden passing leaves a void in Portuguese football and in the lives of those who knew them best.