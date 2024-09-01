Premier League: Man United vs Liverpool head-to-head in last five meetings

One of the biggest and oldest rivalries in club football, Manchester United vs Liverpool, has given fans a lot of thrilling and jaw-dropping matches in the past. With legends like Ian Rush, Sir Bobby Charlton, Ryan Giggs, and Steven Gerrard taking part in one of the most talked-about rivalries of the Premier League over the years, the match always has a hero and a villain in the end.
With both clubs boasting an impressive line-up of trophies in their cabinet, the argument as to which club is the better one is a never-ending one.
As the arch-rivals face each other quite early in the season this year, we take a look at who has had the upper hand in this famous fixture in all these years.
Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head in all competitions -
|Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head record in all competitions
|Total
|Manchester United
|Liverpool
|Draws
|Total matches
|70
|32
|23
|15
|Total Goals
|189
|92
|97
|-
|Old Trafford
|38
|21
|9
|8
|Anfield
|32
|11
|14
|7
|Europa League
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Int'l CF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|FA Cup
|5
|3
|2
|0
|Carabao Cup
|1
|1
|0
|0
|ICC
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Premier League
|58
|26
|18
|14
While United seems to have the upper hand in the all-time head-to-head record, it has been the Reds who have pipped the Red Devils in terms of bragging rights in recent years.
Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool posed a major threat to Man United, who have struggled to find the right manager over the last decade. With their last Premier League title coming in Sir Alex Ferguson's farewell year back in 2013, it was Liverpool who climbed the ranks and managed to win their first-ever Premier League trophy in 2019. However, recent results are starting to show a light at the end of the tunnel for United, as they have secured some good results against their rivals in recent times.
Here are the last 5 meetings between the two rivals:
04/08/24: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool (Pre-season friendly)
07/04/24: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)
17/03/24: Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool (FA Cup)
17/12/23: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United (Premier League)
05/03/23: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United (Premier League)
While Manchester United now have Erik ten Hag in charge, Liverpool has bid farewell to their long-time manager Jürgen Klopp and will now function under new manager Arne Slot, who will be hoping for a good outing at Old Trafford when the two sides meet on September 1.
Manchester United has had a mixed start to the campaign with 1 win and 1 defeat after 2 games, Slot's men have had a 100% record in the two games, with Arne getting his first home and away wins for the Reds.