Premier League: Man United vs Liverpool head-to-head in last five meetings

One of the biggest and oldest rivalries in club football, Manchester United vs Liverpool, has given fans a lot of thrilling and jaw-dropping matches in the past. With legends like Ian Rush, Sir Bobby Charlton, Ryan Giggs, and Steven Gerrard taking part in one of the most talked-about rivalries of the Premier League over the years, the match always has a hero and a villain in the end.

With both clubs boasting an impressive line-up of trophies in their cabinet, the argument as to which club is the better one is a never-ending one.

As the arch-rivals face each other quite early in the season this year, we take a look at who has had the upper hand in this famous fixture in all these years.

Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head in all competitions -



Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head record in all competitions Total Manchester United Liverpool Draws Total matches 70 32 23 15 Total Goals 189 92 97 - Old Trafford 38 21 9 8 Anfield 32 11 14 7 Europa League 2 0 1 1 Int'l CF 2 1 1 0 FA Cup 5 3 2 0 Carabao Cup 1 1 0 0 ICC 2 1 1 0 Premier League 58 26 18 14

Here are the last 5 meetings between the two rivals:

04/08/24: Man Utd 0-3 Liverpool (Pre-season friendly)

07/04/24: Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool (Premier League)

17/03/24: Man Utd 4-3 Liverpool (FA Cup)

17/12/23: Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United (Premier League)

05/03/23: Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United (Premier League)



While Manchester United now have Erik ten Hag in charge, Liverpool has bid farewell to their long-time manager Jürgen Klopp and will now function under new manager Arne Slot, who will be hoping for a good outing at Old Trafford when the two sides meet on September 1.

Manchester United has had a mixed start to the campaign with 1 win and 1 defeat after 2 games, Slot's men have had a 100% record in the two games, with Arne getting his first home and away wins for the Reds.