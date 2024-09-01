Business Standard
Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool high-scoring fixtures of all-time

Premier League: Man Utd vs Liverpool high-scoring fixtures of all-time

Over the years, the fixture has witnessed some thrilling high-scoring clashes, right from their First Division days.

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Manchester United Erik ten Hag

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Few rivalries in football can rival the intensity of Manchester United vs Liverpool. The clash between the two clubs has defined eras, with their achievements setting the bar for excellence in the sport.

Over the years, the fixture has witnessed some thrilling high-scoring clashes, right from their First Division days. Now, as both teams remain constant figures in the top flight (Premier League), the rivalry has only intensified and the stakes are higher than ever.
From Fernando Torres to Wayne Rooney, there have been many match-winners for both sides as the seasons have passed, but some matches are remembered more by the fans than others.


Here are some of the high-scoring clashes between Man Utd and Liverpool:

Manchester United vs Liverpool highest scoring matches of all-time
Date Match Score Competition
Jan 4th, 1994 Liverpool vs Manchester United ‘3-3 Premier League
Sep 19, 2010 Manchester United vs Liverpool 3-2 Premier League
May 13, 2021 Manchester United vs Liverpool 2-4 Premier League
Mar 5, 2023 Liverpool vs Manchester United 7-0 Premier League
Mar 17, 2024 Manchester United vs Liverpool 4-3 FA Cup

LIV 3-3 MUN (Jan 4, 1994)
Despite taking a comfortable three-goal lead away from home, courtesy of some classy finishing by Man Utd, Liverpool managed to get level at the end of the game in what was a thrilling tie for the neutrals.


MUN 3-2 LIV (Sep 19, 2010)
This match will forever be remembered by Manchester United fans because of Dimitar Berbatov’s superb bicycle kick goal on a day when his fantastic hat trick sank the Merseysiders. Gerrard’s brace wasn’t enough, as Sir Alex got himself a home win to cherish.
 

MUN 2-4 LIV (May 13, 2021)
With fans unable to watch the action in the stadium due to Covid restrictions, the Reds came out as comfortable 4-2 winners despite United opening the scoring on the night. Roberto Firmino’s brace helped Liverpool pick up an important away win.

 


LIV 7-0 MUN (Mar 5, 2023)
A match that shocked Manchester United fans last season as the ‘Red Devils’ fell to a humiliating 7-0 defeat to their rivals away from home. Braces from Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah helped the Reds register their biggest win against their rivals.
 


MUN 4-3 LIV (Mar 17, 2024)
The quarter-finals of last season’s FA Cup couldn’t have been better than this as Old Trafford witnessed a thrilling 4-3 tie in favour of Manchester United. The game was level at 2-2 after normal time, and Liverpool’s shaky defense conceded a very late winner in extra time, courtesy of Amad Diallo. United went on to beat another rival, City, in the final as well.

 

English Premier League football Manchester United Liverpool Football Club

First Published: Sep 01 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

