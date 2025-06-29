FIFA Club World Cup R016: Flamengo vs Bayern live match time, streaming

Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flamengo head into their Club World Cup quarter-final with a nearly full-strength squad, as Nicolás de la Cruz remains their only confirmed absentee

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bayern Munich face a challenging quarter-final clash against Flamengo on June 30 after finishing second in Group C, following a 1–0 loss to Benfica. That defeat, their first since early April, pushed them onto the tougher side of the draw, with a potential semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain looming. Vincent Kompany had already secured qualification with wins over Auckland City and Boca Juniors, opting to rotate his squad in the heat against Benfica—though that gamble may now prove costly.
 
Flamengo, meanwhile, arrive in top form, topping their group with seven points and looking like one of the tournament’s strongest contenders. With key players like De Arrascaeta, Gerson, and Gonzalo Plata returning, and the team firing across all lines, they’ll be confident of testing the German giants.
 
 
While Bayern boast star names like Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala, they’ll need to be at their best to overcome a Flamengo side full of rhythm and attacking threat.
 
Flamengo Team News 
Flamengo head into their Club World Cup quarter-final with a nearly full-strength squad, as Nicolás de la Cruz remains their only confirmed absentee. Head coach Tite is expected to recall several first-choice players after rotating heavily in the previous game against LAFC. Midfield trio Gerson, Erick Pulgar, and Jorginho are likely to return to anchor the engine room, while Ayrton Lucas and Léo Pereira will reinforce the defensive line. Gonzalo Plata is also tipped to start on the wing. However, the main spotlight will be on Giorgian De Arrascaeta, the current top scorer in the Brazilian league with nine goals in nine matches, who also found the net on matchday one of this tournament and recently scored for Uruguay in World Cup qualifying.

Bayern Munich Team News 
Bayern Munich are also expected to restore their strongest XI following a rotated line-up on matchday three. Star striker Harry Kane, along with wingers Michael Olise and Kingsley Coman, are set to lead the attack. Jonathan Tah is expected to return in central defence, while creative midfielder Jamal Musiala could make his first start of the tournament. However, Bayern remain without several key defenders—Kim Min-jae, Alphonso Davies, and Hiroki Ito—due to injury, while Eric Dier is unavailable, not being registered in their Club World Cup squad. Despite these absences, Bayern’s squad depth gives them plenty of quality options.
 
Flamengo vs Bayern Munich Starting 11: 
Flamengo Starting 11 (probable): Rossi; Wesley Franca, Danilo, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Pulgar, Jorginho, Gerson; De Arrascaeta, Plata, Luiz Araújo
 
Bayern Munich Starting 11 (probable): Neuer; Laimer, Tah, Upamecano, Guerreiro; Goretzka, Kimmich; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

FIFA Club World Cup R016: Flamengo vs Bayern Munich – Live Telecast and Streaming Details

When will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich be played? 
The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will be played on June 30.
 
What time will the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich begin on June 30? 
The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will kick off at 1:30 AM IST (June 30).
 
What will be the venue for the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich? 
The FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, Inter Miami.
 
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich be available in India? 
The live telecast of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA Club World Cup R016 match between Flamengo and Bayern Munich be available in India? 
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup R016 clash between Flamengo and Bayern Munich will be streamed for free on DAZN’s website and app, both in India and across the globe.

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

