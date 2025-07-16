Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / From hope to havoc: How AIFF is derailing Indian football's future

From hope to havoc: How AIFF is derailing Indian football's future

Over the past two years, India's men's national football team has seen a dramatic fall in the FIFA rankings, currently slipping to 133, the lowest it has been in nearly a decade.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 4:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian football appears to be spiraling deeper into disarray with disappointing results from the Blue Tigers to the interruption in normal functioning of the Indian Super League's new season. News revolving the Indian football scenario is also best described in the new book released recently lays bare the root causes behind the sport’s decline in the country.  The book, titled Who Stole My Football, penned by veteran journalist Jaydeep Basu, provides an insider’s view of how the All India Football Federation (AIFF), under the leadership of president Kalyan Chaubey, has allegedly failed to steer the sport in the right direction.  India's ranking on an all-time low
 
 
Over the past two years, India’s men’s national football team has seen a dramatic fall in the FIFA rankings, currently slipping to 133, the lowest it has been in nearly a decade. Meanwhile, the Indian Super League (ISL), the nation’s premier football competition, is in limbo. The 2025-26 season remains on hold due to an unresolved Master Rights Agreement (MRA) between the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the body responsible for organizing the league.
 
Basu, who formerly served as AIFF’s Media Director, draws from firsthand experiences in the federation to highlight a "collapse of professionalism" and "repeated breaches of protocol" that began worsening in 2024. According to the book, critical appointments were made without following proper procedures, leading to a dysfunctional administrative structure. 
 
He particularly points to the controversial appointment of Anil kumar as Secretary General, following the dismissal of Shaji Prabhakaran in late 2023. Anilkumar's tenure was short-lived, with the Delhi High Court later staying his appointment, plunging the federation further into crisis.

The book also shines a light on India’s chaotic participation in the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. According to Basu, the national team was hastily assembled at the last minute, reaching the Games Village only hours before their opening match. Unsurprisingly, the squad failed to make it past the group stage.  Clashes with former coach Igor Stimac
 
Another contentious issue covered in the book is Chaubey’s strained relationship with former national team coach Igor Stimac. Basu recounts an incident where Chaubey allegedly confirmed India’s participation in the 2024 Merdeka Cup during a FIFA international window without consulting Stimac. The Croatian coach, as described in the book, was frustrated by being excluded from key decision-making processes and was denied the opportunity to present his long-term vision for the team.
 
Who Stole My Football portrays a troubled picture of Indian football's leadership, detailing a series of missteps and administrative failures that have pushed the sport into an unprecedented state of uncertainty.  India under new manager Manolo Marquez  India's national football team has managed only one win in its last eight outings under coach Igor Marquez, with the sole victory coming against the Maldives in March. In 2025 alone, the team has played four matches, securing one win, one draw, and suffering two defeats.  These disappointing results led to the comeback of legendary striker and former captain Sunil Chhetri. However, his return has had minimal impact on reversing the team’s fortunes. India’s next international fixture is an away clash against Singapore in October, as part of the third round of Asian Cup qualifiers. 
Indian football team rankings over the years (Men)
Year Highest rank Worst rank
2025 127 133
2024 117 127
2023 99 102
2022 104 106
2021 104 107
2020 104 109
2019 101 108
2018 96 102
2017 96 132
2016 135 163
2015 141 173
2014 145 171
2013 143 167
2012 154 169
2011 144 163
2010 130 160
2009 134 156
2008 143 154
2007 143 165
2006 117 157
2005 127 135
2004 132 143
2003 122 133
2002 120 130
2001 113 124
2000 106 122
1999 106 116
1998 110 127
1997 109 121
1996 94 124
1995 111 121
1994 101 113
1993 99 129
1992 143 143
  (with PTI inputs)
 

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

