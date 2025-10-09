Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Sports / Football News / Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time and streaming

Singapore vs India AFC Asian Cup qualifiers live match time and streaming

India vs Singapore

India vs Singapore

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian men’s football team faces a crucial test as it takes on Singapore in a twin-leg fixture of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 third-round qualifiers, with the first match scheduled in Singapore on October 9, followed by the return leg in Goa on October 14.
 
India currently finds itself at the bottom of the group with a FIFA ranking of 134, and with only the table-toppers progressing to the tournament in Saudi Arabia, the Blue Tigers have no margin for error. Under the guidance of newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil, India will look to bounce back after a turbulent year that saw multiple coaching changes and inconsistent results.
 
 
Jamil’s 23-member squad sees the return of veteran striker Sunil Chhetri, but key players like Apuia and Abhishek Singh Tekcham are notable absentees. India will be banking on experienced names like Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu to bring stability and leadership on the pitch.
 
India’s historical record against Singapore hasn’t been favorable. In 13 past encounters, India has won only four times, while Singapore has emerged victorious on seven occasions, with two draws. Their last meeting in 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw.
 
Singapore, buoyed by a recent win over Bangladesh, tops the group with four points and will aim to extend their lead. For India, anything less than three points would be a major blow to their qualification hopes, making this a true do-or-die fixture. 

Singapore vs India starting 11 (probable)
 
Singapore starting 11 (probable): Izwan Mahbud; Ryhan Stewart, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran; Kyoga Nakamura, Harhys Stewart; Shawal Anuar, Ui-young Song, Glenn Kweh; Ikhsan Fandi
 
India starting 11 (probable): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Valpuia, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Muhammed Uvais; Nikhil Prabhu, Deepak Tangri; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri
 

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Singapore vs India live telecast and streaming details

 
When will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be played?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be played on October 9.
 
What time will the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India begin on October 9?
The AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will start at 5:00 PM IST.
 
What will be the venue for the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India?
The Singapore National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, will host the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India.
 
Where will the live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be available in India?
The live telecast of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will not be available in India.
 
Where will the live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India be available in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match between Singapore and India will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.

Topics : Football News Indian Football Team

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

