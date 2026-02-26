Injured Mbappe nearing return as Madrid plan ahead after Benfica victory

Real Madrid is hoping Kylian Mbappe will be back in "a matter of days" after he missed its 2-1 victory over Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs. The result sent Madrid to the round of 16 with a 3-1 aggregate result.

Mbappe was not included in the squad for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium because of a left knee injury he has been nursing for some time.

"He had to leave training and had been feeling some discomfort," Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa said. "We spoke with the doctors and with him, and we agreed that the best thing was for him to stop for a while. Now we'll have to wait. Hopefully, it's just a matter of days." The France star, who scored nine goals in his last eight matches for Madrid, was replaced in attack by Gonzalo Garcia. The other forwards in the starting lineup were Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior, who scored the team's second goal in the 80th minute.

Madrid's forwards on the bench included included Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz.

Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham also won't be available because of injuries. In defense, Arbeloa was without Dean Huijsen.

Madrid won the first leg 1-0 last week in Benfica and only needs a draw to advance to the round of 16.