ISL: Hyderabad get first point of season after 0-0 draw vs Chennaiyin FC

ISL: Hyderabad get first point of season after 0-0 draw vs Chennaiyin FC

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Hyderabad FC opened their account after a goal-less draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad FC were down to 10 men after Parag Shrivas was sent off in the 71st minute when he got a second yellow card after a foul on Chennaiyin FC forward Connor Shields.

However, the home team held together admirably well to keep the Marina Machans at bay and earn their first points of the campaign and register name on the points table.

Boosted by the presence of Goddard and Allan Paulista upfront, Hyderabad FC seemed eager to attack right from the onset. They stretched the Chennaiyin FC backline by dragging their defenders wide as the duo of Goddard and Paulista entered the box from the centre to pounce upon the open spaces.

 

One such instance in the ninth minute saw them come touchingly close to breaking the deadlock, with the opposition's backline being caught off-guard.

Goddard was barely a few yards away from goal when he squared off a delivery for Paulista, who, however, squandered arguably their best opportunity to take the lead in the game.

For Chennaiyin, striker Daniel Chima Chukwu took the onus to get his side stay ahead in the contest.

Chukwu's fleet footwork helped him get past the Hyderabad FC duo of Alex Saji and Isaac Vanmalsawma in the 35th minute. He then tested goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh from an acute angle, but the effort didn't trouble the custodian.

Shrivas' departure from the proceedings provided a numerical advantage to Chennaiyin FC and the towering defender Ryan Edwards had a golden opportunity to maximise that from a corner kick in the 73rd minute.

Edwards was left unmarked on the far post, but his header didn't land on target.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto focused on consolidating the one point after that, as they maintained absolute defensive discipline and kept Chennaiyin FC away from goal for the remaining part of the game.

Hyderabad FC will play against Jamshedpur FC on October 21, whereas Chennaiyin FC will lock horns against NorthEast United FC on October 17.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

