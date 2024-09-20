ISL 2024: Punjab FC continue winning run, beat Odisha FC 2-1 at home

Punjab FC registered back-to-back victories in the Indian Super League 2024-25 (ISL) after beating Odisha FC 2-1 at the Jawaharlal Stadium on September 20.

This was Punjab's first win over Odisha FC in the ISL, with the home side losing both their games against the visitors last season. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nihal Sudeesh’s 28th-minute goal gave all three points to the home side. His curling finish across the goal went past Amrinder Singh to give the side a deserving lead. Substitute Leon Augustine doubled the lead in the 90th minute to secure all three points for his side.



Hugo Boumos got the consolation goal for Odisha in stoppage time.



Nihal dedicates goal to skipper Luka Majcen

The Punjab side dedicated the goal to their skipper, Luka Majcen, who is ruled out after injuring his jaw in the first game against Kerala Blasters. Nihal took Luka's jersey and showed it around the stadium to show support for the Slovenian.

Starting the game slowly, it was Odisha FC who got the first chance, with Roy Krishna, who was playing his 100th ISL match, coming in from the right flank. However, Punjab’s fullback, Abhishek Singh, didn’t let him past the penalty area.

Punjab was more spirited before the half-time whistle as they looked to double their lead in the match.

Punjab's Norwegian number 9, Bakenga, also came close to doubling the lead early on in the second half as he was found clear of the goal by Nihal. However, it wasn't to be, as Bakenga's delayed shot got blocked in the end.

Odisha tried their best to equalize around the hour mark, but efforts from Hugo Boumous and others turned out to be wasteful in the end.



Punjab hurt Odisha on the counter

As Odisha stepped up the pitch to find the equalizer, they were caught on the counter multiple times by Nihal and Co., who failed to make it count in the final third.

It was substitute Leon Augustine who finally converted his chance into a goal in the 90th minute, finishing another counter-attack with a calm shot into the bottom left corner.



Odisha weren't done yet wth 7 minutes of stoppage yet to play and got themselves a consolation goal in the end as Hugo Boumos scored in the 96th minute.

Playing their second season in the Indian Super League, two wins on the trot would do a lot of good for Dilmperis' men's morale going ahead in the season. The win took the Shers to second position in the ISL table, with many games still to go. However, it couldn't get better for Punjab FC, with the side securing all possible 6 points so far.