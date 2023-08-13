Confirmation

La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Real Madrid defender der Milito will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's Spanish league opener, the club said Sunday

Diego Militao, Real Madrid footballer to undergo knee surgery. Photo: Twitter

AP Madrid
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Real Madrid defender der Milito will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's Spanish league opener, the club said Sunday.
Madrid said Milito has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club did not specify how long it expects the defender to be sidelined, though such injuries usually require several months of recovery.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Madrid La Liga football

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

