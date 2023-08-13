La Liga: Real Madrid in toruble, defender Militao to undergo knee surgery

Real Madrid defender der Milito will need to undergo surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's Spanish league opener, the club said Sunday.

Madrid said Milito has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and will undergo surgery in the coming days. The club did not specify how long it expects the defender to be sidelined, though such injuries usually require several months of recovery.





Terrible news for Real Madrid after same

injury this week for Thibaut Courtois. Official: Eder Milito has torn his ACL and he will be out for at least six months.Terrible news for Real Madrid after sameinjury this week for Thibaut Courtois. pic.twitter.com/3dEH5cW9so

