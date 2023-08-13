La Liga: Jude Bellingham scores on debut, Real Madrid win 2-0 vs Bilbao

Jude Bellingham enjoyed a dream debut for Real Madrid after the England midfielder scored his team's second goal in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in their Spanish league opener on Saturday.

Wearing the No. 5 of Madrid great Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham started the match while Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the veterans he is tapped to take over from, watched from the bench at San Mames Stadium.

His goal was not a work of beauty like so many crafted by Zidane, and he perhaps had a bit of good fortune to guide it into the net. A left-side corner kick by David Alaba found Bellingham unmarked in the area, where he knocked the ball with one touch down onto the turf, only for it to bounce high and sail into the net over Spain goalkeeper Unai Simn.

The 20-year-old Bellingham jogged to the endline and raised his arms to soak up the applause from the section of Madrid fans in the otherwise red-and-white stands.

First game, first victory, first goal. Hala Madrid! Bellingham said in Spanish in a message posted on Madrid's Twitter account after the game.



Get well soon pic.twitter.com/ExyuFEVbYw A dream evening. First @laliga win and goal, let’s keep going like this! #HalaMadrid Get well soon @edermilitao

Rodrygo, and fellow Brazilian Vincius Jnior, will likely need all the extra goals that Bellingham and Madrid's midfield can provide. The 14-time European Cup winners have not signed a world-class striker to replace Karim Benzema since his move to Saudi Arabia, as Madrid appears to be once again hoping it can lure Kylian Mbapp from Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodrygo got his goal when he rifled a low strike under Simn after he had worked a one-two combination with Dani Carvajal and bounced off defender igo Lekue, who seemed more worried about not committing a penalty than impeding his progress.

Vincius went close to adding a second after he spun around his marker, slipped past Bilbao's last man, only for Simn to save his effort before Bellingham did the honors of doubling the advantage.

Andriy Lunin was in goal for Madrid. A rarely used backup for the past three years, the Ukrainian keeper is now Madrid's starter after Thibaut Courtois tore a left-knee ligament this week. Madrid's defense saved Lunin from being seriously tested by Bilbao. Alaba and Aurlien Tchouamni both got low to block shots by Oihan Sancet and lex Berenguer when Bilbao mustered its best minutes late in the second half.

Madrid's players wore T-shirts saying Lots of strength, Tibo before kickoff to show their support for Courtois.

MILITAO INJURY







Madrid may have lost center back der Milito to injury as well. The Brazil defender went down in pain just after halftime when his left knee appeared to twist awkwardly. He was helped to walk off by two team doctors.

Milito has twisted his knee and it does not look good, Ancelotti said. We will evaluate it in the next hours We are worried. Nothing can be ruled out.

Striker Joselu and left back Fran Garca also debuted for Madrid.

Bilbao defender scar de Marcos, 34, made his 500th appearance for his club.

They were better than us, said Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde. We had trouble getting out on attack. We couldn't break their pressure and lost possession far too often. That stopped us from responding.

UKRAINE CONNECTION







Artem Dovbyk headed in a short cross from fellow Ukrainian Viktor Tsygankov to give Girona a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad.

Dovbyk arrived at the Catalan club this summer and needed just eight minutes to get his first goal, canceling out Take Kubo's fifth-minute opener for the hosts.

Sociedad finished fourth last season, earning a Champions League berth. However, it received a blow recently when veteran midfielder David Silva injured his knee and announced his retirement.

Nigeria forward Umar Sadiq made his first appearance since he suffered a serious leg injury early last season just after arriving at Sociedad as its star signing.

Also, Mallorca rallied for a 1-1 draw at promoted Las Palmas.