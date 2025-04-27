How Liverpool can secure the 2024-25 Premier League title vs Spurs today?

Fans eagerly await the announcement of the English Premier League champions for the 2024–25 season, as Liverpool, the current table-toppers, are one step closer to achieving their second championship title in their history. The Reds face Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, and all they need is a draw to secure the coveted title. Currently standing at 79 points, a draw would push them to 80 points, and with only four matches remaining, their lead will become unassailable.
Premier League title race: Current standings
|Position
|Club
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|P
|1
|Liverpool
|33
|24
|7
|2
|75
|31
|44
|79
|2
|Arsenal
|34
|18
|13
|3
|63
|29
|34
|67
|3
|Newcastle United
|34
|19
|5
|10
|65
|44
|21
|62
|4
|Manchester City
|34
|18
|7
|9
|66
|43
|23
|61
|5
|Chelsea
|34
|17
|9
|8
|59
|40
|19
|60
|6
|Nottingham Forest
|33
|18
|6
|9
|53
|39
|14
|60
|7
|Aston Villa
|34
|16
|9
|9
|54
|49
|5
|57
|8
|Fulham
|34
|14
|9
|11
|50
|46
|4
|51
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|13
|12
|9
|56
|55
|1
|51
|10
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|13
|10
|11
|56
|50
|6
|49
|11
|Brentford
|33
|13
|10
|10
|52
|40
|12
|49
|12
|Crystal Palace
|33
|13
|7
|13
|56
|50
|6
|46
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|11
|12
|11
|43
|47
|-4
|45
|14
|Everton
|34
|12
|5
|17
|51
|61
|-10
|41
|15
|Manchester United
|34
|8
|14
|12
|34
|41
|-7
|38
|16
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|10
|8
|15
|38
|46
|-8
|38
|17
|West Ham United
|33
|11
|4
|18
|61
|51
|10
|37
|18
|Ipswich Town
|34
|9
|9
|16
|39
|58
|-19
|36
|19
|Leicester City
|34
|4
|9
|21
|33
|74
|-41
|21
|20
|Southampton
|34
|2
|5
|27
|25
|80
|-55
|11
Why a draw is enough for Liverpool?
If Liverpool manage to score a point against Spurs, they would automatically be crowned champions, regardless of the outcomes of other matches. Arsenal, currently ranked second on 67 points, have only 12 points remaining in their schedule, which would bring their maximum possible points tally to 79, just one point behind Liverpool's total. Considering the current gap, Liverpool will officially conclude the title race with a draw today, securing their second championship title.
Liverpool’s strong record against Spurs
History also favours Liverpool. They have been dominant in their last 15 home matches against Spurs in all competitions, securing 11 victories. Furthermore, Liverpool have scored four goals in each of their last three matches against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, showcasing their offensive strength. In contrast to Spurs, Liverpool have achieved two victories in their last 24 encounters in the Premier League, and they have not conceded a single goal in any of those 18 matches.
What if Spurs defeat Liverpool?
If Spurs manage to upset Liverpool today, the Reds' celebrations for winning the title will be postponed until next week. However, Arsenal would need to defeat AFC Bournemouth for that to occur. Even if Liverpool were to travel to Chelsea next week, they would still secure the title.