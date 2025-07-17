Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Luka Modric expected to bring high standard in new club AC Milan next year

Luka Modric grew up supporting AC Milan because his idol and fellow Croat, Zvonimir Boban, played for the club.

Luka Modric, AC Milan's new signing, arrives at the Madonnina clinic for medical examinations in Milan, Monday, July 14, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

And because Milan in the 1990s was one of the strongest teams in Europe.

So now that the 39-year-old former Ballon d'Or winner has joined the Rossoneri after 13 seasons at Real Madrid, he won't stand for the mediocrity that Milan displayed last season for an eighth-placed finish in Serie A that excluded the squad from Europe this coming season.

Milan cannot be satisfied with average, Modric told Milan TV. It needs to have (the) biggest goals possible, to win titles, to compete with the best teams in the world. And that's why I'm here.

 

Modric was shown a photo of himself wearing a Milan warmup suit as a child.

When I grew up, I used to watch a lot of the Italian league and Milan was my favorite team, he said. At the time in Croatia we followed Milan a lot because it was one of the most popular clubs in the world. And also because there was Zvonimir Boban who was my idol.

On Monday, Modric signed a one-year contract with Milan that includes an option for another season.

I wanted to stay in Europe, continue playing competitive football, he said. I had some other offers but when Milan showed up for me it was clear from the first moment. What also impressed me (was) how (sporting) director Igli Tare came to Croatia to present me the project.

Milan rehired Massimiliano Allegri as the coach after last season, replacing the fired Sergio Conceicao. Allegri won the Italian league for the first time with Milan in 2011, then guided Juventus to five straight titles from 2015-19. Tare was also hired recently.

What I want to bring there is to win, to help my teammates in every aspect, to work hard, to earn my place in the team, Modric said. Nothing can come easy in your life. You have to work. You have to fight.

With Milan winger Rafael Leo holding onto the No. 10 shirt, Modric will return to the No. 14 he once wore for Croatia and at Tottenham.

Leo was the Serie A MVP when Milan won the league in 2022 but has since performed inconsistently and clashed with the team managers.

Leo, Modric said, is the present and future of Milan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

