Scorching Club WC sparks heat fears for FIFA 2026 World Cup in USA

Research highlights that playing under intense heat can cause hyperthermia, increased cardiovascular strain, cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

During the recent FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, soaring heat highlighted the dangerous conditions players and fans may face when the tournament returns next summer, this time on a larger stage with the 2026 FIFA World Cup across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
 
As global temperatures climb, experts argue that hosting soccer competitions during Northern Hemisphere summers is becoming increasingly hazardous. England’s climate scientist Prof. Piers Forster warns that without substantial changes, like shifting tournaments to winter or cooler regions, “we are only one heatwave away from a sporting tragedy.” June, July, and August have already warmed by approximately 1.05 °C globally since 1930, with Europe seeing a 1.81 °C rise .
 
 
Adjustments During the Club World Cup 
To address heat risks in the Club World Cup, FIFA introduced enhanced measures: additional cooling breaks, more hydration stations, shaded benches, and portable fans. Despite these interventions, players like Enzo Fernández voiced concerns, describing bouts of dizziness and calling for fewer afternoon kickoffs at the 2026 World Cup. 

High Heat-Risk Host Cities 
The international players’ union FIFPRO has identified six World Cup host cities at extremely high risk for heat stress. While FIFA noted that current evaluations suggest the 2030 World Cup (Spain, Portugal, Morocco) will not endanger participants, climate unpredictability leaves uncertainty.
 
Health Impacts of High Temperatures 
Research highlights that playing under intense heat can cause hyperthermia, increased cardiovascular strain, cramps, exhaustion, and even heat stroke, according to Dr. Julien Priard from the University of Canberra. Many summer sporting events already shift schedules to early mornings or late evenings, but football, especially major tournaments, largely remains tied to traditional afternoon kickoff times for television audiences.
 
Calendar Constraints and Logistical Challenges 
Modifying the World Cup schedule again, as happened in 2022 to avoid Qatar’s intense summer, disrupts domestic leagues and European competitions. With the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams in 2026, the scheduling tightrope grows even more tense . Similar concerns loom for the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, where extreme heat may prompt another off-peak shift. 
 
The Bigger Climate Conversation 
Ultimately, arranging large-scale outdoor events is becoming a broader challenge amid warming trends. Athletes and recreational sports participants now face nearly 30% more daily moderate to high heat exposure compared to the 1990s, says Prof. Ollie Jay . As climate scientist Michael Mann observes, these risks reflect the profound effects of climate change on our everyday lives .
 
FIFA, national leagues, and sporting bodies may soon need to adapt event calendars and locations to safeguard health and safety in an increasingly hot world.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

