How Ronaldinho and Emi Martinez helped convince Messi to make India trip

How Ronaldinho and Emi Martinez helped convince Messi to make India trip

To make the tour financially sustainable, the event will span four major Indian cities with multiple sponsor-backed events planned.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global football icon Lionel Messi is all set to visit India for a four-city tour starting December 12, 2025, with his first stop being Kolkata. The trip has been made possible through the efforts of sports promoter Satadru Dutta, who previously brought legends like Pele, Maradona, Ronaldinho, and Emiliano Martinez to India.
 
From Ronaldinho and Martinez to Messi: How the Plan Took Shape
 
Messi’s upcoming visit follows a highly successful exhibition tour in Kolkata by Argentina’s World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. Their appearances were major crowd-pullers and marked the beginning of discussions to bring Messi to India.
 
 
Dutta, who organized their visits, revealed that he had asked both Martinez and Ronaldinho to share positive feedback with Messi and his team. “I told them I’m working on getting Messi here and your word would matter. Thankfully, they gave great reviews, which helped open doors,” Dutta said in an interview.
 
Meeting Messi’s Father and Agent

The wheels for Messi's tour were truly set in motion during a meeting between Dutta and Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father and agent, in Miami in July 2024. While Jorge expressed enthusiasm about the idea, he made it clear that a 2024 visit wasn’t feasible due to prior commitments. However, he welcomed the proposal for a later date, eventually leading to the December 2025 tour.
 
Messi’s Connection with Kolkata and Emotional Touchpoints
 
This won't be Messi's first visit to India. The Argentine legend first played in Kolkata back in 2011 during a friendly match against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium, his debut game as captain of Argentina.  When Dutta met Messi in February 2025, he showed him video highlights of that match along with photos of a 75-foot statue of Messi lifting the World Cup, which had been displayed during Durga Puja 2023 and inaugurated by Ronaldinho. Messi was reportedly moved by the tribute. 
 
Tour Schedule: Four Cities in Four Days
 
To make the tour financially sustainable, the event will span four major Indian cities with multiple sponsor-backed events planned.
 
December 12 – Kolkata 
Messi will land in Kolkata and attend the unveiling of a statue in his honor. The day will also feature a ‘GOAT Concert’ and the ‘GOAT Cup’, a special seven-a-side exhibition match. Stars like Sourav Ganguly, Leander Paes, Bhaichung Bhutia, and John Abraham are expected to participate alongside Messi. Ticket prices are expected to start at ₹3,500, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to felicitate him during the event.
 
December 13 – Ahmedabad 
Messi will fly to Ahmedabad for a private event with sponsors and partners.
 
December 14 – Mumbai 
He will continue his engagements in Mumbai with another set of brand interactions.
 
December 15 – New Delhi 
The final stop of the tour will be the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where another GOAT Concert is scheduled. Dutta also mentioned plans for Messi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, “We will seek an appointment from the Prime Minister.”
 
A tour years in the making 
 
Dutta emphasized the significance of this visit, pointing out that pulling off such a massive event required the involvement of multiple cities to attract sufficient sponsorship. “A single-city event would not be viable,” he stated.
 
With Messi finally set to return to India after 14 years, the anticipation among Indian fans is at an all-time high. The football legend’s presence is expected to be nothing short of historic.
 

Football News lionel messi

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

