Saturday, August 16, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Kingsley Coman joins Cristiano Ronaldo, João Felix at Al-Nassr from Bayern

Kingsley Coman joins Cristiano Ronaldo, João Felix at Al-Nassr from Bayern

Kingsley Coman is leaving Bayern Munich after a trophy-filled decade to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman

AP Riyadh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kingsley Coman is leaving Bayern Munich after a trophy-filled decade to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Bayern announced the transfer late Friday. Kicker magazine reported a fee of up to 35 million euros (USD 41 million) for the French winger.

Coman, who scored Bayern's winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020 Champions League final, will be part of a star-studded forward lineup with Ronaldo, fellow new signing Joo Flix and Coman's former Bayern teammate Sadio Man.

Al-Nassr is looking to improve after finishing third in the Saudi Pro League last season and signed Ronaldo to a two-year contract extension in June. Former Barcelona defender Iigo Martnez joined on a free transfer last week.

 

Coman's departure from Bayern comes two weeks after the German champion signed Luis Daz from Liverpool, intensifying Coman's competition for places. He got a fond farewell from Bayern coach Vincent Kompany after they won the Bundesliga together last season. 

Also Read

Semenyo

Liverpool vs Bournemouth PL game halted after Semenyo faces racist abuse

Ronaldo and FC Goa

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in India? Al Nassr to face FC Goa in ACL 2

Paris Saint-Germain

PSG edge Tottenham in shootout to clinch UEFA Super Cup after late comeback

Real Madrid

Real Madrid rejects US match, citing threat to competition's integrity

PSG vs TOT UEFA Super Cup

PSG vs Tottenham UEFA Super Cup 2025 final live match time, streaming

"When a player as successful as him leaves the club, it's always a bit emotional," Kompany said earlier Friday.

"You have to have understanding for his position in this situation and what he'd like. For me, what's important now is that we look forward and that we show a lot of respect for Kingsley Coman, for what he's done for this club."  Coman won the German title nine times at Bayern since his initial arrival on loan from Juventus in 2015. Despite that success, the 29-year-old winger struggled for playing time last season and was often used as a bench player by Kompany, even before Daz's arrival.

Coman had nine goals in 45 games in all competitions last season and is the second experienced Bayern forward to leave after Leroy San departed for Turkey's Galatasaray on a free transfer, also after lacking game time.

"He earned an eternal place in the club's history with his goal in the 2020 Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain," Bayern board member for sport, Max Eberl, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Liverpool FC (Pic-Twitter)

Premier League Highlights: Liverpool beat Bournemouth 4-2 in opening tie

Diogo Jota

Klopp and Slot pay tribute to Diogo Jota ahead of 2025-26 season

Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski open to Poland return, confirms new coach Jan Urban

Donnarumma

Donnarumma to leave PSG after being excluded from Super Cup squad

Bissouma

Tottenham's Bissouma misses UEFA Super Cup after repeated late arrivals

Topics : Football News Cristiano Ronaldo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE Updates<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Reliance Digital India SaleHappy Janmashtami 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon