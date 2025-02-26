Wednesday, February 26, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Mbappe out of Madrid's Copa del Rey semifinal match due to toothache

Mbappe out of Madrid's Copa del Rey semifinal match due to toothache

Mbappe had missed practice on Tuesday after having a tooth removed, according to Spanish media

Kylian Mbappe,Kylian, Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe (Photo: reuters)

AP Madrid
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kylian Mbappe was not included in Real Madrid's squad for the Copa del Rey match against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti said Tuesday Mbapp was going to be available for the first leg of the semifinals in Basque Country, but the France star did not fully recover from a tooth problem and was left out of the traveling squad for the match.

Also not included were regular starters Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde, who are going to be rested by Ancelotti.

Mbappe had missed practice on Tuesday after having a tooth removed, according to Spanish media.

Mbappe has scored six goals in his last five matches in all competitions, including a hat trick in the return leg of the Champions League playoffs against Manchester City.

 

Brazil forward Endrick and Brahim Daz are the likely replacements for Mbapp in attack.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid drew 4-4 in the first leg of the other Copa semifinal in Barcelona on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Erling Haaland Premier League

Erling Haaland trains ahead of Man City's Premier League clash vs Tottenham

Bengaluru FC

ISL: Bengaluru FC qualify for play-offs with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC

Football, soccer

Russian soccer set to give up UEFA committee seat in April elections

Manchester United

Manchester United to axe 200 more employees under transformation plan

Mohun Bagan

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

Topics : Real Madrid football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outBuy now, Pay LaterEnd of EB-5 visaLatest News LIVETrump's AI vision of GazaAFG vs ENG Live ScoreBank Holiday on ShivratriMMRDA-Systra DisputeIbrahim ZadranDelhi airport T2 shut
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon