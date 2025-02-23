Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

Mohun Bagan SG become first team to defend Indian Super League title

By virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, MBSG also booked a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Feb 23 2025

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Sunday became the first team in Indian Super League (ISL) history to defend the title with a 1-0 win over Odisha FC here.

By virtue of clinching the ISL Shield, MBSG also booked a berth in the AFC Champions League 2, the continent's second tier club competition.

After the win in their 22nd league game, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured 52 points and emerged Shield Winners with two matches to spare.

Their nearest rivals, FC Goa, have collected 42 points from 21 matches, and they cannot catch MBSG even if they win all their remaining three matches.

 

MBSG had won the 2023-24 season League Shield with 50 points.

Mohun Bagan Indian Super League football

Feb 23 2025

