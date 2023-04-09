close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Messi scores and assists in PSG win, helps maintain a six-point lead

One week after being jeered by his own fans, Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain won at a wasteful Nice 2-0 to maintain its six-point lead of the French league

AP Paris
Lionel Messi, PSG

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

One week after being jeered by his own fans, Lionel Messi scored one goal and set up the other as Paris Saint-Germain won at a wasteful Nice 2-0 to maintain its six-point lead of the French league.

Messi was booed by some PSG fans in last weekend's home defeat to Lyon, leading to increased speculation he could leave this summer.

Argentina's World Cup-winning star clipped in a cross from left back Nuno Mendes in the 26th minute. Then Messi's corner from the left was headed home by veteran defender Sergio Ramos in the 76th.

Nice was unbeaten in 14 matches overall before this game and went close to equalizing in the first half, but PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kept out efforts from Nicolas Pp and striker Terem Moffi.

Veteran defender Dante's shot came off the underside of the crossbar and appeared to cross the line in the 51st. But referee Jrmie Pignard was not alerted by goal-line technology that it crossed, even though video replays showed a goal should likely have been awarded.

Donnarumma kept out more shots from Pp and Youssouf Ndayishimiye as Nice kept up the pressure on PSG, which has lost eight matches in 2023.

Also Read

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

All eyes on Lionel Messi as Argentina brace for Fifa World Cup 2022 final

Lionel Messi plans to play on for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win

Will continue to play, not retiring from international games: Lionel Messi

FIFA Football awards: Lionel Messi, Alexia Putellas crowned Best players

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

Manchester United 1-0 Brentford in premier league ends losing streak

India vs Kyrgyzstan: India bags Hero Tri-Nation trophy defeating Kyrgyz

2014 World Cup winner German footballer Mesut Ozil retires at 34

Nice hit the crossbar late on in a match of wasted chances.

Under-pressure PSG coach Christophe Galtier returned to the club he coached last season. But Nice's ultras greeted Galtier with an insulting chant and unfurled a derogatory banner about him.

After the final whistle, Galtier walked over and sarcastically gave a thumbs up to the section of fans who insulted him, sparking an angry reaction. PSG sporting director Luis Campos intervened to encourage an upset-looking Galtier to leave the field quickly.

PSG stayed six points ahead of second-placed Lens ahead of their match in Paris next weekend.

Earlier, rock-bottom Angers beat Lille 1-0 at home to win for the first time in 22 league games.

Defender Halid Sabanovic struck the winner in off the post in the 84th minute for Angers, which had not won since Sept. 17.

Topics : lionel messi | FC Barcelona | La Liga

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 9:28 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Kalikesh Singh Deo takes charge as National Rifle Association of India prez

Indian shooting contingent at Tokyo Olympics
2 min read

Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

Real Madrid
4 min read

Messi and PSG saga: What next? A look at the options if he leaves PSG

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Buildup to ODI World Cup clouded by India-Pakistan relations: Report

Cricket
3 min read

Manchester United 1-0 Brentford in premier league ends losing streak

Manchester United
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

More than 408.2 mn loans amounting to Rs 23.2 trn sanctioned under PMMY

rupee, loan, indian rupee
3 min read

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot

Chanda Kochhar
4 min read

The evolution of brand BJP

BJP, BJP flag
7 min read

Global headwinds to slowdown GDP growth; India resilient: HDFC's Parekh

India's economic fundamentals strong, recovery underway, says Deepak Parekh
3 min read

Asian banks lure investors with safety amid US-led banking turmoil

Asian banks, banks, banking system, US banks
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon