Messi shines on return, helps Inter Miami overcome Philadelphia 2-1

Messi shines on return, helps Inter Miami overcome Philadelphia 2-1

Messi returned to the lineup and scored less than two minutes after subbing into the match early in the second half

AP Fort Lauderdale (Florida)
AP Fort Lauderdale (Florida)
Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lionel Messi made an immediate impact for Inter Miami against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night, with what became the winning goal in a 2-1 victory that lifted the Herons into first place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference.

Messi returned to the lineup and scored less than two minutes after subbing into the match early in the second half. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner took a pass from Luis Suarez on the right side of the penalty box, made a quick move and sent a right-footed shot past two defenders into the net for a 2-0 Inter Miami lead.

 

It was Messi's second goal in three Major League Soccer matches this season. He did not start the match, but was cleared to play earlier in the week after missing some time including two World Cup qualifiers for Argentina with an adductor injury.

Daniel Gazdag got the goal for Philadelphia (4-2-0) in the 80th minute, but Inter Miami held on from there.

Messi also was dealing with an issue with his left thigh along with the adductor injury, which happened two weeks ago in an Inter Miami game against Atlanta. But the team did not play during that two-week stretch, so the only matches Messi missed were the World Cup qualifiers when Argentina, which Messi captained to the 2022 title, qualified for the 2026 tournament.

Messi came on Saturday in the 55th minute, and the goal came in the 57th. He's had at least one point in all three MLS matches in which he has appeared this season for Inter Miami, which is 4-0-1 in MLS play and 8-0-1 overall this season when adding in four victories in CONCACAF Champions Cup matches.

Inter Miami jumped in front in the 23rd minute and took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Robert Taylor. Benjamin Cremaschi and Jordi Alba had the assists.

Messi came on for Taylor, and quickly stretched the lead to 2-0 with Suarez and Fafa Picault getting the assists.

The Union return home to play Orlando City next Saturday. Inter Miami which continues CONCACAF Champions League play Wednesday at LAFC will return to MLS play next Sunday, hosting Toronto FC.

Topics : Messi football

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

