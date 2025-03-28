Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Spanish Court to try Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for tax fraud

Spanish Court to try Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti for tax fraud

State prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to four years and nine months on two counts of tax fraud

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid Manager. Photo: X

AP ?Madrid
Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will stand trial on tax evasion charges in Spain on Wednesday.

Spanish state prosecutors have accused the highly successful Italian coach of defrauding the state of 1 million euros ($1 million) in 2014 and 2015.

A Madrid-based court set the trial date on Friday.

State prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to four years and nine months on two counts of tax fraud. They accused Ancelotti in March 2024 of having used shell companies to hide his true earnings.

Ancelotti has denied any wrongdoing.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is one of soccer's most successful coaches. He is the only coach to have won the Champions League five times, three with Madrid and twice with AC Milan, and the only coach to have won domestic league titles in England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

 

He coached Madrid from 2013-15 before starting his current stint in 2021.

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

