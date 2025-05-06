Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Milan score twice in two minutes to keep Champions League hopes alive

Milan score twice in two minutes to keep Champions League hopes alive

AP Genoa (Italy)
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

AC Milan scored twice in two minutes to beat Genoa 2-1 in Serie A on Monday and keep alive its slim hopes of a place in next year's Champions League.

Genoa substitute Vitinha scored a minute after taking the field to give his side the lead after 61 minutes.

But Rafael Leo levelled 15 minutes later when his powerful shot was deflected into the net, and two minutes later Genoa captain Morten Frendrup put one into his own net. 

Although Milan remained in ninth place, it closed the gap on the top four to six points. Juventus was fourth, equal on points with Roma and Lazio below it.

 

Three rounds remain.

Milan's last three games are against Bologna, Roma and bottom club Monza.

Genoa has lost its last three games and sits in 13th.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Uefa Champions League Champions League AC Milan

First Published: May 06 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

