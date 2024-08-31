Mohammedan Sporting beat Kerala All-Star XI in charity match in Manjeri

The 2023-24 I-League champions Mohammedan Sporting Club played a charity match against the Super League Kerala All-Star XI at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri on Friday. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was involved in organising the match. The event aimed to raise funds for the victims of the recent landslides in Wayanad, with all proceeds directed towards the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). Mohammedan Sporting won the match 2-1. The match also symbolises the unity football brings, especially in challenging times. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Present on the occasion were AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF Vice President NA Haris, AIFF Secretary General Anilkumar and Kerala Football Association President Navas Meeran, as per the Super League Kerala press release.

During half-time, Chaubey announced that the AIFF would assign an expert team to renovate the Payyanad Stadium. He also praised the performance of both teams and commended the spirit of the football fans, highlighting the vibrant atmosphere created by the community's support for the event.

Meeran announced that the Malappuram District Football Association (MDFA)has donated Rs1 lakh to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF). In recognition of their contributions, the Super League Kerala presented mementoes to Chaubey.

Mohammedan Sporting started the game with aggressive attacking moves, but the All-Star XI built a strong defensive wall to withstand the pressure in the initial minutes. The breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Mohammedan's Lalremsanga scored the match's first goal.

However, just four minutes later, the All-Star XI striker Kervens Belfort converted a penalty to equalise, causing the gallery to erupt in celebration, the release added.

Mohammedan Sporting found the net again in the second half, scoring the winning goal through Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kadiri. A highlight of the match was the appearance of Indian football legend IM Vijayan, who came on as a substitute for the SLK All-Star XI.