Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / Premier League: Manchester City vs Liverpool live match time, streaming

Premier League: Manchester City vs Liverpool live match time, streaming

City will not be easy opponents, especially if they can replicate the high level of play they demonstrated in their impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.

MCI vs LIV

MCI vs LIV

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Liverpool will look to make a statement with a dominant away performance as they aim to reignite their title challenge with a crucial win against Manchester City this Sunday. 
 
Remaining unbeaten on the road this season and with a solid record against Pep Guardiola’s side—having lost just six of their 23 meetings—Liverpool will be confident despite their recent struggles, which have seen them drop points in their last two away games. 
 
However, City will not be easy opponents, especially if they can replicate the high level of play they demonstrated in their impressive 4-0 victory over Newcastle United last weekend.  ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw Highlights: Real Madrid to play Atletico Madrid in Ro16
 
 
Marmoush vs Salah: The Battle for Brilliance
 
At the Etihad, all eyes will be on who shines brighter between Mohamed Salah and his fellow Egyptian, Omar Marmoush. Fresh from scoring a hat-trick in his last home appearance, Marmoush will be eager to prove his worth against his more famous compatriot.  

Also Read

Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot on pressure, inspiration, and fans' support

MCI vs NEW

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League live time and streaming

Ruben Amorim, manager of Manchester United

Ruben Amorim reveals why things didn't work out with Rashford at Man United

football

Transfer news: Willian returns for third spell at Fulham in Premier League

football

Premier League refs set to make in-stadium announcements for VAR calls

 
Both players share similar traits: they are low-touch but highly efficient in the final third. Marmoush, like Salah, has a knack for finding space and moving into key positions before unleashing powerful shots at goal. It promises to be an exciting clash between two Egyptian stars, each with a point to prove.
 
Key player battle to look out for
 
Erling Haaland vs Van Dijk: The battle between the Norwegian striker and the Dutch defender has been memorable at times with a blend of physical and tactical challenges to offer. With Haaland sitting out the Real game, it will be interesting to see if he starts the game or not.
 
Manchester City vs Liverpool starting 11
 
Manchester City playing 11 (probables): Ederson (GK), Khusanov, Ake, Dias, Gvardiol, Nico, Gundogan, Silva, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho
 
Liverpool playing 11 (probables): Alisson (GK), Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah, Jota, Diaz
 
Premier League Manchester City vs Liverpool live telecast and streaming details
 
When will the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool be played?
 
The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on February 23 at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.
 
What time will Manchester City and Liverpool begin in the Premier League?
 
Manchester City vs Liverpool will begin at 10:00 PM IST in the Premier League.
 
Where will the live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool be available in India?
 
The live telecast of the Manchester City vs Liverpool clash will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
Where will the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool be available in India?
 
The live streaming of the Manchester City vs Liverpool Premier League clash will be available on the JioHotstar app.

More From This Section

FC Barcelona

Barcelona beat Las Palmas with the help of a late winner from Dani Olmo

ARS vs WHU

Premier League highlights: Arsenal lose at home to West Ham United

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw Highlights: Real Madrid to play Atletico Madrid in Ro16

UCL Round of 16

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 full schedule, live time and streaming

FIFA opts not to ban Israel

Ex-Spain football boss Rubiales guilty of sexual assault; fined for WC kiss

Topics : English Premier League football Manchester City Liverpool Football Club

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

History of India-Pakistan MatchIND vs PAK Match Pitch ReportOPPO Launches Find N5Ind vs Pak Live ScoreLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInd vs Pak Match live streamingIndia vs Pakistan Playing 11shami injury NewsInd vs Pak Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon