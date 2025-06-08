Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 09:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nations League: Mbappe steers France to 2-0 win over Germany to finish 3rd

Nations League: Mbappe steers France to 2-0 win over Germany to finish 3rd

Kylian Mbappe led France to Nations League consolation before Spain and Portugal play the final on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe

AP Munich
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other as France defeated host nation Germany 2-0 in the third-place decider.

Aurlien Tchouamni set up club teammate Mbapp to score just before the break after Germany had dominated the first half, and Mbapp set up substitute Michael Olise to seal the result in the 84th after a much-improved second-half performance from the visitors. 

France coach Didier Deschamps had made his lack of enthusiasm for the game clear the day before, noting his team had little to gain from playing it, and it was apparent which side was more motivated in front of the Stuttgart fans.

 

Germany missed a host of chances then had Deniz Undav's equalizer ruled out for a foul by Niclas Fllkrug in the buildup. France was without injured Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembl.

Both sides were forced to play for the consolation prize after losing their semifinals. Germany lost 2-1 to Portugal on Wednesday before France lost 5-4 to European champion Spain on Thursday. Spain was playing Portugal later in Munich.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

