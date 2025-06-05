Spain vs France Nations League semi-final LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Action to begin at 12:30 AM IST
France's Deschamp will be aiming for a strong performance in Stuttgart, site of a rematch of the 2021 Nations League final, where France emerged victorious.
Luis de la Fuente’s reigning champions return to the spotlight with a chance to defend their European crown, a title that may have slipped from the forefront of memory since last summer’s triumph. They face France in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart on June 6 (according to IST)
France, meanwhile, will be eager for redemption as they look to settle a score with their neighbors across the Pyrenees. Les Bleus endured a frustrating summer in 2024, falling short in both the European Championship semifinals and the Olympic final—both defeats coming at the hands of Spain.
Despite Spanish domestic football still wrapping up with the LaLiga 2 playoffs, fans are unlikely to complain about the early arrival of international action. La Roja return to Germany, where they lifted the trophy last year, to face a fellow European heavyweight in France.
Spain vs France starting line-ups
Spain starting 11: Unai Simon, Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Yamal, Oyarzabal, N. Williams
France starting 11: Maignan, Hernandez, Lenglet, Konate, Kalulu, Rabiot, Kone, Doue, Olise, Dembele, Mbappe
UEFA Nations League semi-final: Spain vs France live telecast and live streaming details
What time does the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France start?
The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.
Where is the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France being held?
The semi-final will be hosted at the MPH Arena in Stuttgart, Germany.
Where to watch the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France live on TV in India?
Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network.
Where to stream the UEFA Nations League semi-final between Spain and France live in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.
12:15 AM
Spain vs France Nations League SF LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the kick off as the anticipation builds up between players and fans.
12:04 AM
Spain vs France Nations League SF LIVE UPDATES: Mbappe leading the line!
Listing Kylian Mbappé's achievements can feel redundant at times, but it's especially relevant here. In his first season with Real Madrid, the 26-year-old forward scored 31 goals in 34 La Liga matches. Only Ronaldo Nazário in 1996/97 (34 goals) and Pruden Sánchez in 1940/41 (33 goals) have surpassed that tally in their debut La Liga campaigns.
12:00 AM
Spain vs France Nations League SF LIVE UPDATES: Yamal set to take on the legendary duo!
If Yamal wins tonight's tie and progresses with Spain to the final, he will face both Ronaldo and Messi in separate finals in a span of few months. The final of the Nations League against Cristiano and Portugal and then the Finnalisima next year against Messi's Argentina!
11:52 PM
Spain vs France Nations League SF LIVE UPDATES: Yamal vs Doue tonight!
11:49 PM
Spain vs France Nations League SF LIVE UPDATES: Action to begin at 12:30 AM!
Hello and welocme to the live coverage of the UEFA Nations League semi-final clash between Spain and France at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart. A place in the final against Portugal is up for grabs tonight as European champions Spain take on the formidable French contingent. Action to begin at 12:30 AM IST.
